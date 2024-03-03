Blown Away season 4: Release date, streaming, cast, and more

Netflix is bringing back the fourth installment of its well-known Canadian reality glassblowing series titled Blown Away on Friday, March 8, 2024. The format of the show features a group of artisans hailing from North America competing in an artistic competition conducted at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The ultimate winner of the glassblowing competition takes home a whopping grand prize of $100,000. The synopsis of the series shared by What’s on Netflix states:

“The new season sees ten professional glassblowers face off to create weird and whacky things in the hopes of winning $100,000 up from $60,000 in prior seasons."

Blown Away season 4 release date

The fourth installment will premiere on the OTT giant Netflix this Friday, March 8, 2024. The Canadian show debuted on the streaming site in 2019, with its successor installments released in January 2021 and July 2022.

If the trajectory of the previous seasons is anything to go by, Netflix will release the entire season 4, likely to be a batch of 10 episodes, all at once.

Blown Away season 4 host and cast

Comedian and television host Hunter March, who is well-known for his stints on Netflix’s Sugar Rush, Nightly Pop on E!, and Emogenius on Game Show Network, will host the fourth installment of Blown Away.

He will be joined by Katherine Gray as the resident judge, who is a Canadian glass artist and an art professor at California State University, San Bernardino.

Meanwhile, the contestant list shared on What’s on Netflix consists of the following names: Arthur Wilson, Gemma Hollister, Hayden MacRae, Jonathan Capps, Karen Willenbrink Johnsen, Leana Quade, Morgan Peterson, Robert Burch, Ryan Blythe, and Ryan Thompson.

What to expect from Blown Away season 4?

In the teaser for Blown Away season 4, released in February, all ten contestants were seen striving to make some of the most creative glass pieces ever seen. From moving molten glass to shaping their art, the competition appears to be grueling.

At one point, a contestant noted that the biggest challenge is “making out alive,” while another declared, “I’ll pass out before I’ll quit.” A voiceover by host Hunter March explained:

“This season, ten incredible glassblowers will try and brave the heat in the most grueling, dangerous, extreme competition that North America’s largest hot shop has ever seen. They’re going bigger, bolder, and hotter than ever chasing the most epic grand prize in series history.”

The teaser consisted of several mishaps, including the smashing of glasses and the shattering of molten equipment, along with shots of contestants using fire to prepare their finished product. The competition left several uncomfortable, while a few were seen making some bad judgment calls. Meanwhile, host Hunter March continued:

“These 2000-degree furnaces turn sand, lime, and soda into molten glass for the artists to gather, blow, shape and sculpt into jaw-dropping works of art. Only one will survive this gauntlet of fire and be crowned Best in glass.”

The previous season winners list includes Deborah Czeresko (season 1), Elliot Walker (season 2), Cat Burns (Christmas specials), and John Moran (season 3), as per What’s on Netflix. It remains to be seen who takes the title home this time.

Tune into Netflix to catch up with Blown Away season 4 on March 8, 2024.