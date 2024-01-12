Blue Ox Music Festival 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup, & all you need to know

Blue Ox Festival, the annual bluegrass and Americana music event is set to return in 2024. It is scheduled to be held from June 27 to June 29, 2024, at the Pines Music Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the festival, first held in 2015.

The complete lineup for the event was revealed via a post on the official Blue Ox Music Festival Instagram page on January 11, 2024. The headliners for this edition include Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, and Watchhouse, and an additional main stage act yet to be announced.

A 3-day general admission pass currently costs $239 with the price set to increase once the tier is sold out. A 2-day general admission pass for Friday + Saturday costs $229. The 1-day general admission pass for Saturday will become available after the daily lineup is announced if the festival has not reached its capacity of 5,000 visitors. Tickets can be purchased via the official festival website.

3-day, 2-day (Fri + Sat) and limited 1-day Saturday passes are the only ticket options available at the festival. General Admission gives you access to entertainment, unreserved tent camping and parking at the festival lot.

Blue Ox Music Festival 2024 lineup

The 3-day festival at Blue Ox will see performances across three stages; the Main Stage, Saloon Stage, and Backwoods Stage. Visitors will get to explore the lush 155-acre campground dotted with tall trees along the hills of western Wisconsin.

The 2024 edition has roughly 30 bands and artists on the schedule. From bluegrass icons like Sam Bush Band and Del McCoury Band to hometown favorites Them Coulee Boys and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades Up-and-coming musicians such as Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country and Grammy Award winner Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway will be performing with them.

The current lineup for the Blue Ox Festival 2024 is given below:

Band Of Horses

Sierra Ferrell

Watchhouse

Sam Bush Band

Leftover Salmon

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Del McCoury Band

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Lindsay Lou

The High Hawks

Kassi Valazza

Them Coulee Boys

Sicard Hollow

Opal Agafia

Tan And Sober Gentlemen

Colby T Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins

Mama Said String Band

Feed The Dog

Saltydog

Clay Street Unit

Glitterfox

Art Stevenson & High Water

Pretend Friend

Andrew Wakefield

Maygen & The Birdwatcher

Superior Siren

Pert Near Sandstone

The daily lineup and timings for each artist have yet to be announced.

More about the Blue Ox Music Festival and its history

The Blue Ox Music Festival began as an idea between the Bischel family and the bluegrass band Pert Near Sandstone. The Bischel family had 30 years of experience planning music festivals nationwide while Pert Near Sandstone were 15 year veterans, playing bluegrass music across the country.

Initially planned as a separate stage for bluegrass music at their existing Country Jam festival in Eau Claire, the band Pert Near Sandstone convinced Jim Bischel to create a full-on bluegrass-centric festival instead. The band then began curating a list of acts that would fit the bluegrass theme of the festival.

The first edition of the festival brought together a collection of regional and national acts, a tradition that has continued for years to come. Acts included Yonder Mountain String Band, Del McCoury, Charlie Parr, and many more. The following years saw top-tier talents such as Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Drive-By-Truckers, and Son Volt among others.

As Jim Besche stated:

“We have more Grammy-winning artist that come here for Blue Ox than the other events where we bring in 20 or 25 thousand people a day, millions of dollars per act. We have more world-class, talented, professional artists at Blue Ox.”

Tickets at Blue Ox 2024 will be limited to 5,000 as they have been in previous years. So bluegrass and Americana fans looking to attend one of the top festivals in the Midwest should book their tickets now before they sell out, just like they did last year.