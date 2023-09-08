Bluebella x Ashley Williams collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Bluebella x Ashley Williams collection is going to be a head-turner for every woman. Bluebella, a modern lingerie brand, has joined forces with British designer Ashley Williams to create the stunning collection. The collaboration serves a dual purpose—to empower women and celebrate the beauty of individuality.

The Bluebella and Ashley Williams range is an eclectic mix of nightwear, underwear, and accessories that incorporate signature elements from Williams' previous works. Expect to find an imaginative use of prints and cuts that lend a playful twist to every piece. Moreover, the collection includes Williams' signature kitten print, adding a vintage and kitschy flair to bras, briefs, and nightwear.

Set to be part of Bluebella’s Eco range, the collection goes beyond aesthetic appeal by embodying a sustainable ethos. Over 50 percent of the materials used in each piece are recycled, and even the packaging is 100 percent recycled.

Available on the brand’s official website, the collection’s price points range from £18 to £59 and was officially released ahead of Ashley Williams' grand return to London Fashion Week.

The Bluebella x Ashley Williams collection doesn't just stop at capturing hearts with its design—it's also a statement about conscious living. More than half of the materials used are recycled, including the packaging it arrives in.

The two patterns that dominate the collection are Ashley Williams’ signature kitten print and a bold, 90s-inspired tattoo print. These prints bring nostalgia and modernity together, capturing the essence of what Bluebella x Ashley Williams represents.

Bluebella and Ashley Williams bring sustainability and style together (Image via Twitter/@Bluebella)

In a fashion climate increasingly pushing for sustainability, Bluebella x Ashley Williams has chosen to lead by example. The collection is a part of Bluebella's Eco range, meaning that there's a focus on eco-friendly materials and practices.

Bluebella x Ashley Williams encourages the consumer to don these pieces however they see fit, whether that means wearing them at home or incorporating them into daily outfits as outerwear. The flexibility of this collection is one of its standout features, making it a versatile option for various occasions.

The inspiration for this collection, as stated by the official website of Bluebella, is as follows:

"We believe lingerie is an expression of individual style and spirit. Own your sensuality and redefine what it means to you with our boundary-pushing collections."

Available at prices that won't break the bank, the range offers everything from nightwear to accessories, ensuring there's something for everyone.

The collection is also a call to action. It encourages women to embrace their unique selves, all while making a fashion statement that respects the planet. In a world where fashion often comes at the cost of sustainability, Bluebella x Ashley Williams shows us that it's possible to have the best of both worlds.

Bringing together Williams' iconic edgy and elegant aesthetic and Bluebella's lingerie finesse, the collection promises to be a treat for those who dare to be different.