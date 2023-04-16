Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 18 release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 18 will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET on CBS. The sitcom has managed to garner millions of fans for its wholesome story involving interracial relationships and brilliant humor. The show first aired on September 23, 2019, with every episode running between 18–21 minutes.

The show stars Billy Gardell as Robert "Bob" Wheeler, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Wheeler, Christine Ebersole as Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler, Matt Jones as Douglas Wheeler, Maribeth Monroe as Christina Wheeler, Shola Adewusi as Oluwatoyin "Olu" Ifedayo Olatunji, Barry Shabaka Henley as Babatunde "Tunde" Olatunj and several others.

Several prominent faces appear in guest/recurring roles.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 18: Abishola tries to make things normal again

The upcoming episode of Bob Hearts Abishola is titled A Hundred CCs of Handsome. It is directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Matt Ross, Gina Yashere, Sam Mohamed Elhindi, Carla Filisha, Gloria Bigelow, and Marla DuMont.

Here is a clip from the upcoming episode released by CBS:

The above clip sees Kemi trying to get some attention from her coworkers. She has plans for the evening and is excited to discuss them with her friends. In addition, we will see Abishola trying to fix the situation after Bob talked Chukwuemeka into proposing to her best friend, Kemi.

Kofo and Goodwin's relationship gets strained when he considers signing a lease in Olu and Tunde's apartment building.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When Abishola learns that Bob talked Chukwuemeka into proposing to Kemi, she tries to fix the situation; Kofo permanently alters his relationship with Goodwin when he considers signing a lease in Olu and Tunde's apartment building."

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 18 brief recap

The previous episode was titled I'll Never Play Banjo Again. It was directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and written by Chuck Lorre, Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, Nathan Chetty, Ibet Inyang Beneche & Dave Pilson. It aired on April 10, 2023.

The episode saw Bob trying to rectify an emotional gap between him and Douglas while Abishola opened up about her past and Nigerian ancestry to Dele.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"A conflicted Abishola pushes against her Nigerian roots when she opens up about her past to Dele; Bob attempts to bridge an emotional gap with Douglas."

What is Bob Hearts Abishola about?

Created by Chuck Lorre, Bob Hearts Abishola has hit massive season highs in same-day ratings with 5.84 million viewers and a 0.54 rating among adults of 18-49. Season 4 is averaging just under 6 million viewers over seven days, and tacks on an additional 900,000 with four additional weeks of cross-platform viewing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After having a heart attack, a middle-aged sock businessman from Detroit unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance."

The show was renewed at CBS in January 2023. The renewal is part of the half-hour show schedule for the 2023-24 season which even involves Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon, the prequel to Big Bang Theory.

