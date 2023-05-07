Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 20 on CBS: Release date, air time, and more details

Bob Hearts Abishola is all set to return with a new episode this week, bringing back the fun and engaging drama between Robert "Bob" Wheeler (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) as another matter complicates things for the couple. As viewers know, the latest installment has seen a lot of developments throughout its past episodes and is now nearly at the end of its season-long run. The events that follow from here on should be far more interesting.

The upcoming episode of Bob Hearts Abishola is titled The Genius Who Fell Out of My Womb. It will premiere on May 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm EST on the CBS channel. The episode will focus on some drama between Bob and Abishola as the former plans to spend a day at his alma mater with both Abishola and Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.). Sadly, not many details are known about this upcoming episode.

Bob❤️Abishola @BobAbisholaCBS how we feel once you're all caught up. If you missed it, make Christina happy and watch here: Our faces when you tell us you DIDN'T catch last night's #BobHeartsAbishola how we feel once you're all caught up. If you missed it, make Christina happy and watch here: spr.ly/6015Ok6TL Our faces when you tell us you DIDN'T catch last night's #BobHeartsAbishola ➡️ how we feel once you're all caught up. If you missed it, make Christina happy and watch here: spr.ly/6015Ok6TL https://t.co/OETx5sqFNy

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 20 will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ a day later.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 20 plot: Abishola's Ivy League standards

Bob❤️Abishola @BobAbisholaCBS Dele can handle his spice as well as his tests on Monday’s new #BobHeartsAbishola Dele can handle his spice as well as his tests on Monday’s new #BobHeartsAbishola. https://t.co/O5lGOZc9KO

Bob Hearts Abishola season 4 episode 20 will dive into the heart-warming drama between Robert and Abishola as Robert gets a chance to spend a day at his alma mater. However, it seems that Bob's alma mater does not sit well with Abishola, as it fails to meet her Ivy League standards.

This development is sure to be a cause for drama and some comedy as the duo navigates what to do with their differences. The synopsis for the episode, as released by CBS, reads:

"Bob is thrilled to share a day at his alma mater with Abishola and Dele, but his university doesn't meet Abishola's Ivy League standards."

This episode is written by Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, Jamarcus Turner, Carla Filisha, Nathan Chetty, and Sam Mohamed Elhindi. It is directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.

More about Bob Hearts Abishola

Bob❤️Abishola @BobAbisholaCBS s are bursting to share the news: Ours are bursting to share the news: #BobHeartsAbishola has been picked up for season 5! Our ❤️s are bursting to share the news: #BobHeartsAbishola has been picked up for season 5! https://t.co/U4U0rnnr5Y

Bob Hearts Abishola, often stylized as BOB ❤️ ABISHOLA, is an American sitcom by creators Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. The simple and linear story follows Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku's titular characters as they embark on a romantic adventure despite their respective differences. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Bob Wheeler runs his family's successful, highly-competitive sock company in Detroit with his mother Dottie and his younger twin siblings, Christina and Douglas.When the stress of the job lands Bob in Woodward Memorial Hospital, due to a mild heart attack, he is immediately drawn to Abishola Adebambo, his kind, hardworking Nigerian nurse. Despite their differences, Bob falls in love with Abishola and sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance."

The series began airing on September 23, 2019. It has since changed significantly, with different cast members and storylines. As per reports, eleven of the show's thirteen main cast members have been downgraded to recurring over the four seasons. A fifth season has recently been confirmed.

The show stars Christine Ebersole as Dorothy "Dottie" Wheeler, Matt Jones as Douglas Wheeler, Maribeth Monroe as Christina Wheeler, Shola Adewusi as Oluwatoyin "Olu" Ifedayo Olatunji, and Barry Shabaka Henley as Babatunde "Tunde" Olatunji, among other notable actors.

All the episodes of Bob Hearts Abishola are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes