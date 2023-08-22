Bobby’s Triple Threat season 2 release date, air time, and plot

American chef Bobby Flay is returning as the host of the second season of his cooking competition series on Food Network, Bobby’s Triple Threat. In the upcoming season, Michael Symon will be up against three of the best chefs in the industry. The three chefs are Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson.

The show will feature many twists and turns this season, as well as new iconic foods and their cultural backgrounds. As per the show's description by Food Network, it includes the following:

“In each episode, one top-notch chef enters Bobby’s secret kitchen armed with extraordinary culinary skills and determination to take on Bobby’s three titans Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, one round each. In the first two rounds, Bobby selects the main ingredients and the visiting competitor picks which titan to go up against.”

In addition, it mentions:

“The last round features the competitor picking the ingredients to incorporate, while going against the last remaining titan. All the while, one discerning guest judge blind tastes and scores each dish. If the competitor can out-cook the titans and earn more points than their cumulative score, they take home bragging rights and a $25,000 cash prize.”

Season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

What can fans expect from Bobby’s Triple Threat season 2

Fans can expect a great deal of competition with exotic food on the menu this season. Season 2 guest competitors include Michael Symon, Jose Garces, Scott Conant, Kelsey Bernard Clark, Esther Choi, Kelvin Fernandez, Byron Gomez, Rashida Holmes, Mei Lin, and Shota Nakajima.

Bobby Flay recently spoke about what fans can expect from the second season of Bobby’s Triple Threat.

“Season one of Triple Threat was just a warmup. In season two, I welcome ten of the best chefs in the country to take on the titans. The challengers walk through the speakeasy door with the utmost confidence – but will they walk out with the same swagger and $25,000? Not if my chefs have anything to say about it.”

Furthermore, Warner Bros. Discovery's Head of Content Betsy Ayala shared that this season of Bobby’s Triple Threat will be double the fun, entertainment, and fierce competition. Betsy said:

“The level of chefs competing in this season of Bobby’s Triple Threat is extraordinary – they are truly the best of the best, making these some of the toughest battles we’ve ever seen. Bobby is all-in for his titans and believes they have what it takes to beat any great chef, even if that great chef is one of his best friends.”

Aside from this, the stars of Bobby’s Triple Threat recently spoke with Variety about how this season will be different. During their conversation, Derry expressed dissatisfaction with his work from the previous season of the show, while Voltaggio talked about the areas where he was working and the actions he took last season that he wouldn't repeat.

For Williamson, the lesson he has learned is to avoid “overthinking things and dissecting your dish.” On its premiere day, Bobby’s Triple Threat will release its first episode, Titans vs. Michael Symon. The following is mentioned in its description:

"The Titans get the shock of their lives when Bobby Flay's best friend, Iron Chef Michael Symon, enters the Triple Threat kitchen; friendship doesn't stop Bobby from making this a fair fight as Michael faces off with his Achilles' heel ingredient."

Catch the latest season of Bobby’s Triple Threat on Food Network at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.