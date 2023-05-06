Boldy James Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Detroit rapper Boldy James has announced his return to the stage with his 2023 tour, The Six Million Dollar Man Tour. The tour will kick off on June 10 with a hometown show in Detroit and will include a short run of shows in America and Europe.

This tour marks Boldy James' comeback after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident earlier this year in January. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the stage, and he will not disappoint, as he has an incredible lineup of shows planned.

After the Detroit show, the tour will continue on to Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin before heading out to Europe for his few shows with his close collaborator, The Alchemist in August.

Tickets are currently available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand

Boldy James’ tour will begin in Detroit and end in Cologne

Boldy James will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Detroit, which is scheduled to take place on June 10, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour in Europe with his Cologne concert at Teatro Conat Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld on August 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

June 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

June 29, 2023 - New York, NY - Racket 6

July 18, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone’s

July 19, 2023 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

July 21, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Room

August 8, 2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

August 10, 2023 - Oslo, NO - Øyafestivalen

August 12, 2023 - London, UK - Koko

August 14, 2023 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

August 15, 2023 - Cologne, DE - Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Boldy James is an American singer-songwriter known for his debut album My 1st Chemistry Set

Boldy James is an American rapper and songwriter from Detroit, Michigan. He started his career in the mid-2010s, releasing several mixtapes and collaborating with various artists in the underground rap scene.

His debut album, My 1st Chemistry Set, was released in 2013 and received critical acclaim for its vivid storytelling, introspective lyrics, and gritty production. The album featured production from renowned producer The Alchemist and guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Da$h, and Vince Staples.

Although Boldy James has not yet won any major awards, he has received recognition from various publications and critics for his work. His albums My 1st Chemistry Set and The Price of Tea in China were included in numerous best of lists in 2013 and 2020, respectively. He has also been praised for his unique and vivid storytelling style, which often explores the harsh realities of life in his hometown of Detroit.

In recent years, Boldy James has continued to collaborate with other artists and release solo projects, including The Versace Tape and Real Bad Boldy, both of which received critical acclaim. He has also signed to Griselda Records, a prominent hip-hop label, and has collaborated with several of its artists, including Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn.

Poll : 0 votes