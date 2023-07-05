Bombay Bicycle Club UK Karaoke tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

The highly acclaimed north London band, Bombay Bicycle Club, led by the talented Jack Steadman, has thrilled fans with two exciting announcements.

Firstly, they have revealed their upcoming Karaoke Tour, which promises to be a memorable experience for their dedicated followers. Additionally, the band has announced the release of their highly anticipated album, titled My Big Day, set to be available on July 21, 2023.

The Karaoke Tour will provide an extraordinary opportunity for dedicated fans to take center stage alongside their beloved musicians. The band will transform Rough Trade record stores in London, Nottingham, and Bristol into vibrant karaoke venues for a series of special events next month.

According to the band, the tour will provide a stage for fans to showcase their vocal or instrumental skills. Whether fans aspire to sing, play guitar, bass, or drums, the band will invite them to join them on stage for an unforgettable musical experience.

Bombay Bicycle Club's Karaoke tour will begin in London and end in Bristol

Bombay Bicycle Club @BombayBicycle Can you sing better than these four terrible singers? If so, join us for a special Bombay karaoke night at @RoughTrade London, Nottingham or Bristol. We’re the backing band; you’re the singers. We’ll be playing Bombay songs but may have a few indie disco staples up our sleeves. Can you sing better than these four terrible singers? If so, join us for a special Bombay karaoke night at @RoughTrade London, Nottingham or Bristol. We’re the backing band; you’re the singers. We’ll be playing Bombay songs but may have a few indie disco staples up our sleeves. https://t.co/lT1Jnf9zl7

Bombay Bicycle Club will kick off the Karaoke tour with their London concert, which is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2023. After performing in London the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with their Bristol concert on August 24, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues for the Karaoke Tour:

August 22, 2023 – Rough Trade East, London

August 23, 2023 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

August 24, 2023 – Rough Trade, Bristol

The tour tickets are now available to buy via their official website, with tickets starting at $18 onwards. For more information, fans can follow their social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Additionally, along with the tour, the arrival of their sixth studio album, titled My Big Day is also set to release soon. This upcoming record serves as a continuation of their critically acclaimed 2020 album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong.

Bombay Bicycle Club is a British Indie rock band formed in 2005

Bombay Bicycle Club is a British Indie rock band formed in 2005. The band consists of Jack Steadman (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Jamie MacColl (guitar), Suren de Saram (drums), and Ed Nash (bass). They gained popularity with their unique blend of indie rock, folk, and electronic music.

The band released their debut album, I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose, in 2009. The album received critical acclaim and showcased its energetic and eclectic sound. It featured songs like Always Like This and Dust on the Ground, which became fan favorites.

Their fourth studio album, So Long, See You Tomorrow, released in 2014, marked a shift towards a more electronic and experimental sound. The album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and received widespread critical acclaim.

After a long Hiatus, Bombay Bicycle Club made a triumphant comeback in 2019 with their fifth studio album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong. This highly acclaimed record garnered widespread praise from both their dedicated fanbase and music critics alike, serving as a testament to the band's artistic development and maturation over the years.

The music of Bombay Bicycle Club is distinguished by infectious melodies, intricate arrangements, and introspective songwriting. Their unique blend of indie rock has solidified their position as one of the leading bands in the UK music scene.

With their devoted fanbase and reputation for delivering mesmerizing live shows, Bombay Bicycle Club continues to enchant audiences with their captivating performances. Their unwavering commitment has solidified their position as one of the biggest Indie rock bands.

