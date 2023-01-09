"Both of them can't fight": Momo and Kayla B fight video sparks hilarious reactions

American rapper Yung Miami’s best friend Momo recently got into a fight with King Von’s sister Kayla B. A viral video of the two fighting is now making the rounds on the internet. However, this is not the first time the ladies have had an altercation.

In the latest video, Momo and Kayla B can be seen fighting in what looks like a public bathroom. The two women seemingly hit each other with people in the surrounding area, taking videos, not attempting to stop them, and instead cheering the two on.

Momo can be seen wearing a pink outfit, while Kayla is seen dressed in a green one. The reason behind the fight remains unclear. Watch the video below.

Disclaimer: The following video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

After their recent fight, Momo also posted a tweet:

Soon after the video went viral, netizens began reacting to it on social media. One tweeted:

Netizens react to fight between Momo and Kayla B

Internet users had a field day reacting to Momo and Kayla B's fight. Some people following the fight, which dates back to February 2022, pointed out that Momo got back at Kayla B, who apparently fought more aggressively the last time the two got into a fight.

Some netizens also noted that the way the ladies were fighting was dangerous and could have led to someone getting hurt.

This is not the first time that Momo and Kayla B have been seen fighting

As reported by Vlad TV, in February 2022, Momo and Kayla B got into a brawl in a parking lot. In a separate video, which had gone viral at the time, Kayla can be seen screaming at Momo:

"B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I'ma beat you up h*, every time."

In a post after the incident, Kayla B wrote:

"It be the energy for the internet & not the fighting for me poor tinkkkk. I was at my son football practice being picked at ! She wasn’t supposed to be there because her son lives in Miami don’t even have custody of your own child. You sholl kept picking at Asian for weeks wen she was beefing with yo folks!!! What happen 2 that energy???”

She further added:

“I did not fight over a n****!!!!! Her and him been on FINSTA talking s*** bothering me for weeks ! They both came 2 my child football practice tryna be funny I been left that n**** 4 months AGO!"

Momo, who was reportedly dating Kayla's ex-boyfriend at the time, wrote:

"I ain’t had a fight in 10 years b**** I DONT CARE. I’m polished that b**** is dirty and ugly! Assault and battery b**** I’m a princess. Nothing ever gon change the fact that you ugly …like it’s literally nothing you can do."

Kayla, who is the younger sister of rapper King Von, is somewhat of a social media celebrity herself. In addition to making music, she is the owner of her clothing line, TrueFashionBoutique.

Her YouTube channel boasts an audience of over 10,000 subscribers. The artist posts her music videos and Q&A sessions with her fans. Her son, Granbabbi, also has an Instagram account of his own with over 250,000 followers.

