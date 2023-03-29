Boygenius North American Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Boygenius, the indie rock supergroup, has announced 14 new additional dates for their 2023 headlining tour of North America. The trio announced the news on Tuesday, March 28, sharing the newly added cities of the tour on their respective social media pages.

Boygenius is now bringing some stellar openers on the road. Several of the tour dates include a Re:SET Concert series that includes performances from Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. Some shows will see opening performances from Claud, Carly Rae Jepsen, and the Illuminati Hotties as well.

The Boygenius tour fan pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 29, with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 31, via Ticketmaster.

Boygenius' 2023 North American Tour dates and venues

The following are the complete details of the venues with 14 new additional dates for the Boygenius tour. The tour will begin with a show on April 12 in Pomona, California, and two shows at Coachella before fully kicking off in June.

April 12, 2023 – Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

April 15, 2023 – Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 22, 2023 – Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

June 02, 2023 – San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

June 03, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebow

June 04, 2023 – Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

June 06, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

June 08, 2023 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

June 09, 2023 – Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Ground

June 10, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - City Park

June 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Central Park

June 13, 2023 – Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

June 14, 2023 – Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 16, 2023 – Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 17, 2023 – New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 18, 2023 – Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs

June 20, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE %

June 21, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 23, 2023 – Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Festival Site

June 24, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Riis Park

June 25, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Centennial Park

July 28, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre

July 29, 2023 – George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 30, 2023 – Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 01, 2023 – Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 02, 2023 – Boise, ID - Idaho Botanical Garden - Outlaw Field

August 03, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - Library Square

August 05, 2023 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

After their North American tour, Boygenius will play for the first time in UK in August.

August 11, 2023 – Oslo, NO - Øya Festival

August 12, 2023 – Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen

August 15, 2023 – Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

August 16, 2023 – Cologne, DE - Palladium !

August 18, 2023 – Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19, 2023 – Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20, 2023 – London, UK - Gunnersbury Park !

August 22, 2023 – Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

August 23, 2023 – Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

August 24, 2023 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore (early show)

August 24, 2023 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore (late show)

August 25, 2023 – Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

Boygenius is an indie rock group formed in 2018

Boygenius is an American indie rock supergroup formed in 2018 by three young and talented female singer-songwriters: Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus. The group was formed in 2018 and released a self-titled EP on November 9, 2018, through Matador Records.

The three artists had been friends for a while before forming the group and had collaborated with each other before. The idea for Boygenius came about during a tour when they were all on the road together.

Their EP, Boy Genius, is known for its introspective lyrics and stripped-down instrumentation, with a focus primarily on vocals and guitar work. The EP was well-received by critics and fans alike, with many praising the group's songwriting and the emotional depth of their music.

Some standout tracks from the EP Boy Genius include Me & My Dog, a bittersweet ballad about the end of a relationship, Souvenir, a haunting meditation on memory and loss, and Stay Down, a poignant reflection on mental health struggles. Boygenius songs often cover themes such as love, loss, and self-reflection and showcase the distinctive songwriting and vocal styles of each member.

In addition to their collaborative work as Boygenius, each of the three musicians has an extensive solo discography and has been praised for their individual songwriting talents.

They will be releasing their debut album, The Record, on Friday, March 31.

