Boyz II Men 2024 UK shows: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Boyz II Men 2024 UK shows are scheduled to be held on April 20, 2024, April 21, 2024, and April 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK. The three concerts will occur concurrently with the band's larger tour across North America in early to mid-2024.

The band announced the new shows, which will include performances in the cities of London, Birmingham, and Manchester respectively, via a post on their official website, which was later amplified by the individual venues.

The presale for the tour is currently live exclusively for O2 members and can be accessed via the O2 Birmingham website. General tickets for the UK shows will be available from the official website of the band. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet.

Boyz II Men UK 2024 shows

Boyz II Men are set to perform across the UK as part of their 2024 schedule, bringing the band's most popular music to the OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, and the O2 Academy in Birmingham respectively.

The exact dates and venues for the Boyz II Men UK 2024 shows are given below:

April 20, 2024- London, UK at OVO Wembley

Apil 21, 2024 - Manchester, UK at Bowlers Exhibition Centre

April 24, 2024 - Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

The dates and venues for the Boyz II Men North America tour are also given below:

January 12, 2024 - Norman, Oklahoma at Riverwind Casino

January 13, 2024 - Thackerville, Oklahoma at WinStar World Casino

February 2, 2024 - Staten Island, New York at St.George Theater

February 9, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

February 18, 2024 - Oxon Hill, Maryland at The Theater at MGM National Hall

February 21, 2024 - Niagara Falls, Canada at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

February 23, 2024 - Lancaster, Pennsylvania at American Music Theater

March 1, 2024 - Charleston, West Virginia at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia

May 14, 2024 - Airway Heights, West Virginia at Northern Quest Resort and Casino

May 16, 2024 - Auburn, West Virginia at Muckleshoot Resort Casino

May 18, 2024 - Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Resort and Casino

An overview of Boyz II Men's music career

Boyz II Men started their music career with their debut studio album, Cooleyhighharmony, which was released on April 30, 1991. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 4 on the Australian album chart. The album remains the second most successful album of the band.

The band released their second first Christmas album, Christmas Interpretations, on October 5, 1993. The album peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart. The album also peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Boyz II Men achieved commercial stardom with their second studio album, II, which was released on August 30, 1994. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 3 on the Canadian album chart.

Evolution, the band's third studio album, was released on September 23, 1997. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

The last major record success Boyz II Men had was with their second compilation album, Legacy: The Greatest Hits Collection, which was released on October 30, 2001. The multi-platinum certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.