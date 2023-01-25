Bravo Love Without Borders episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

Love Without Borders is set to return with another episode this week.

In the upcoming segment, Carmen and Philip spend some quality time by a waterfall, where Phil is ready to take his relationship to the next level. However, his moment was ruined by a wasp.

The synopsis of episode 9 reads:

"Shreyas introduces his new match to his family; Phil tries to sweep Carmen off her feet at a waterfall; Danna is disappointed by Brian's insensitivity; Chandra meets with Arica to express her concerns; Mael struggles to trust Aaron's intentions."

Love Without Borders’ upcoming episode will air on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Wasp ruins Phil’s moment in the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders

The upcoming episode of Love Without Borders, titled, Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls, will see Philip and Carmen go on a date by a waterfall. He believes that the two of them can have a “decent” future together and hopes to get out of the friend zone.

It looks like everything would have gone perfectly, had it not been for a wasp that stung Carmen.

Phil gives Carmen flowers in the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders (Image via Instagram/@Bravo)

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, the two are seen having a good time by the waterfall, and the Love Without Borders cast member brings her flowers. She asks him what she did to deserve them and he tells her it's because she deserves “the world.”

He tells Carmen that he wants to show her that he’s “down” to make it work and that he wants to make her feel good. She tells him that he’s a good guy and that he has a good heart. The two get into the water, swim around, and even have a butterfly land on their fingers.

In her confessional, Carman said:

"Philip and I have been in a good space lately. We both were having fun."

The Love Without Borders suitress added that it feels good knowing that they can be friends. However, Philip has a different idea in mind as he would like nothing more than to get out of the friend zone.

In his confessional, he said:

"I would like to make a touchdown. We probably have a decent future together."

He tells her that they were put on the Bravo show for a reason and that they should explore it further. However, just as he is about to ask her to be his girlfriend, a wasp stings Carmen, bringing their date to an early end.

Danna tells Brian that she doesn't like his jokes about her appearance (Image via Bravo)

A different clip suggests that another Love Without Borders couple isn’t on the same page. In the clip, Briana and Danna have a conversation about certain comments he made at a bar. She tells him that she doesn’t like jokes to be made about her physical appearance.

She said:

"I kind of want to point that out because I don’t want to have those comments anymore."

Her suitor tells her that he wasn’t trying to be derogatory in any way and stated that he wasn’t the one who made the joke. She agrees but points out that he was laughing at it and he responds by asking her what he is supposed to do.

When Danna tells him it's not funny, he apologizes and tells her that he is more attracted to her now than he was when she first arrived. Brian tells her that there are different levels of attraction, and he’s currently at 5.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 25, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Love Without Borders on Bravo.

