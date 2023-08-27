Breeders season 4 episode 6: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Breeders Season 4, Episode 6, titled No A*seholes, is set to be released on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 10 PM ET/PT. This comedy series is directed by Ollie Parsons and written by Rebecca Callard. This British dark comedy series follows the partly real-life story of Freeman's parenting struggles, who is also one of the producers of this series, along with Addison and Blackwell.

Viewers can watch this series on the American cable network FX and the British network Sky One. The series is also available on the Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar app. The fourth and final season of this series consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of 22–33 minutes.

The main cast includes Martin Freeman as Paul Worsley, Daisy Haggard as Ally Grant, Patrick Baladi as Darren, George Wakeman as Luke, and Jayda Eyles as Ava. The official synopsis for Breeders Season 4, Episode 6, on Rotten Tomatoes states:

“A chat with Darren and a chance encounter convince Ally she needs more friends, so she decides to reunite with her antenatal class; Ally tells Luke and Ava this was a friendship group with no arseholes, but 17 years is a long time.”

Everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of Breeders

Release times for different timezones and where to watch

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 21

Canada: 4 am ET on August 21

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 21

India: 1:30 pm IST on August 21

Korea: 9 am KST on August 22

Japan: 10 am JST on August 21

Phillippines: 7 am PHT on August 21

Disney+ Hotstar currently offers three types of subscriptions to their users. The monthly plan starts at $2.00/month, while the annual plans are categorized as Super at $11.33/year and Premium at $18.99/year.

A quick recap on Breeders Season 4 Episode 5

In Episode 5 of Season 4, Paul and Ally took over babysitting duty for Jim and Jackie’s children, which posed another challenge alongside parenting their own children, Luke and Ava. Paul and Ally accepted their son Luke’s decision to keep his baby and girlfriend, highlighting the importance of life and the consequences of teenage pregnancy.

Ava revealed her s*xuality and invited her girlfriend for dinner. Despite these problems, Paul and Ava remained together, supporting their children and facing the challenges as a family.

What to expect in Breeders Season 4 episode 6?

Episode 6 of Season 4 promises to be an excellent blend of parenthood's struggles and challenges. With Luke and his girlfriend's teenage pregnancy and Ava's revelation about her s*xuality, these major events are expected to add more complex layers to the story.

Now that the family is united in solving their issues, viewers can expect them to face problems together as a family.

