Brett Eldredge 2023 Glow Live Tour: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Brett Eldredge is back with another edition of his annual Glow Live Tour, with the 2023 edition scheduled to be held from November 24, 2023 to December 21, 2023 in venues across mainland United States. The tour will be a celebration of Christmas as well as being the eighth edition of the tour.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, New York City and Boston, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 18, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from September 19, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. General tickets will be available from September 22, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. All tickets and pre-sales can be accessed from the singer's official website or from AXS.

Brett Eldredge continuing his Christmas tradition for another year

In a general press statement about the 2023 edition of the festival, Brett Eldredge said that the tour was now an annual tradition, one that he was happy to return to:

"The Glow tour has now become a big, beautiful Christmas tradition. I love kicking off the season with all of you. I’m excited to return to some of my favorite cities and add some new cities including Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. To me, it’s definitely the most wonderful time of the year."

The full list of dates and venues for the Brett Eldredge Glow Live Tour 2023 is given below:

November 24, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

November 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

November 26, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

December 1, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

December 2, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

December 5, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

December 6, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

December 8, 2023 – New York, New York at Beacon Theatre

December 9, 2023 – New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre

December 15, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre

December 17, 2023 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre*

December 19, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

December 20m 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High Life Theatre

December 21, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Fabulous Fox

The Glow Tour was started by the singer after the release of his debut Christmas album, Glow, on October 28, 2016. The album was a moderate success, but the tour morphed into an entity of its own.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Brett Eldredge elaborated upon the reasons for his continued extension of the tour, stating:

"I've been listening to this music since I was a kid, and I got to make my own version and my own spin on this music. And it's just a special kinda confidence I have in it of just bringing some joy and some much-needed comfort at a time of year where we all certainly need it. I'm just glad that I get to be a part of people's tradition and continue to grow that."

Brett Eldredge's Glow tour is known for its philanthropic aspect, with the singer having donated 20% of the revenue from last year's tour to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.