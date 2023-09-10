Brian Helgeland's Finestkind: Everything we know so far about the Jenna Ortega movie 

Finestkind is a brand new crime drama thriller movie that made its world premiere at TIFF on Friday, September 8, 2023. The upcoming movie is also scheduled to be released exclusively on Paramount+ in November 2023, although the exact release date is yet to be disclosed. The movie stars Jenna Ortega in the key role, alongside other well-known actors.

The Academy Award-winning screenplay writer Brian Helgeland has served as both the writer and director of of the film. Meanwhile, Russ Krasnoff, Gary Foster, David C. Glasser, and Taylor Sheridan are the producers of the upcoming film. The movie revolves around two brothers and how they end up endangering their own lives, along with the lives of their family members and an unknown young woman.

Ever since the news of the movie was dropped by Paramount+, the audience has been quite eager to learn what the upcoming crime thriller movie will bring to the table. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Finestkind, ahead of its debut on Paramount+.

From plotline to cast, learn all about Paramount+'s Finestkind

What to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ movie?

A still from the upcoming movie (Image Via IMDb)

Finestkind chronicles the story of two estranged brothers named Tom and Charlie, who finalize a deal with an infamous crime syndicate in Boston due to the pressure of their debts. The deal then leads the two brothers into a dangerous situation, where their lives will be put at risk, along with the life of their father. The entire situation will put another suspenseful young girl's life in danger as well.

The movie will be a total of 126 minutes long. Crille Forsberg has acted as the cinematographer of the film, while Carter Burwell has given music to it. The brief official synopsis for the upcoming movie, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up."

A still from the new movie (Image Via IMDb)

The synopsis provides the audience with clues about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ movie. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the two brothers are fishermen by profession, who will take the path of danger after their debts begin to pile up heavily.

Apart from Tom and Charlie, another mysterious young woman named Mabel will be seen ending up in the middle of the entire crime thread and in danger because of the brothers' deal with the criminal group. The movie will explore how the relationship between the brothers, their father, and the unknown girl will turn out at the end. Thus, viewers are in for an intensely woven thrilling journey.

Who are on the cast list for Finestkind?

A still of the lead cast of Finestkind (Image Via IMDb)

The cast members for the upcoming crime thriller movie include Ben Foster as Tom, Tommy Lee Jones as Ray Eldridge, Toby Wallace as Charlie, Tim Daly as Dennis Sykes, Jenna Ortega as Mabel, and Clayne Crawford as Pete Weeks.

They are joined my other notable actors, including:

Scotty Tovar as Nunes

Aaron Stanford as Skeemo

Lolita Davidovich as Donna Sykes

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Costa

Meghan Leathers

Fernanda Andrade as Anne Marie

Jackie Sandler

Charlie Thurston as Mr. White

Kevin Craig West as Jail Van Driver

Rebecca Gibel as Paulette

Don't forget to watch Finestkind, which will arrive on Paramount+ in November 2023.