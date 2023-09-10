Brian Helgeland's Finestkind: Everything we know so far about the Jenna Ortega movie 

Finestkind is a brand new crime drama thriller movie that made its world premiere at TIFF on Friday, September 8, 2023. The upcoming movie is also scheduled to be released exclusively on Paramount+ in November 2023, although the exact release date is yet to be disclosed. The movie stars Jenna Ortega in the key role, alongside other well-known actors.
The Academy Award-winning screenplay writer Brian Helgeland has served as both the writer and director of of the film. Meanwhile, Russ Krasnoff, Gary Foster, David C. Glasser, and Taylor Sheridan are the producers of the upcoming film. The movie revolves around two brothers and how they end up endangering their own lives, along with the lives of their family members and an unknown young woman.
Ever since the news of the movie was dropped by Paramount+, the audience has been quite eager to learn what the upcoming crime thriller movie will bring to the table. So, without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Finestkind, ahead of its debut on Paramount+.
From plotline to cast, learn all about Paramount+'s Finestkind
What to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ movie?
Finestkind chronicles the story of two estranged brothers named Tom and Charlie, who finalize a deal with an infamous crime syndicate in Boston due to the pressure of their debts. The deal then leads the two brothers into a dangerous situation, where their lives will be put at risk, along with the life of their father. The entire situation will put another suspenseful young girl's life in danger as well.
The movie will be a total of 126 minutes long. Crille Forsberg has acted as the cinematographer of the film, while Carter Burwell has given music to it. The brief official synopsis for the upcoming movie, given by IMDb, reads as follows:
"A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up."
The synopsis provides the audience with clues about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ movie. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the two brothers are fishermen by profession, who will take the path of danger after their debts begin to pile up heavily.
Apart from Tom and Charlie, another mysterious young woman named Mabel will be seen ending up in the middle of the entire crime thread and in danger because of the brothers' deal with the criminal group. The movie will explore how the relationship between the brothers, their father, and the unknown girl will turn out at the end. Thus, viewers are in for an intensely woven thrilling journey.
Who are on the cast list for Finestkind?
The cast members for the upcoming crime thriller movie include Ben Foster as Tom, Tommy Lee Jones as Ray Eldridge, Toby Wallace as Charlie, Tim Daly as Dennis Sykes, Jenna Ortega as Mabel, and Clayne Crawford as Pete Weeks.
They are joined my other notable actors, including:
- Scotty Tovar as Nunes
- Aaron Stanford as Skeemo
- Lolita Davidovich as Donna Sykes
- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Costa
- Meghan Leathers
- Fernanda Andrade as Anne Marie
- Jackie Sandler
- Charlie Thurston as Mr. White
- Kevin Craig West as Jail Van Driver
- Rebecca Gibel as Paulette
Don't forget to watch Finestkind, which will arrive on Paramount+ in November 2023.
