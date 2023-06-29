Brian Setzer Rockabilly Riot tour 2023: Tickets, prices, dates, venues & all you need to know

Brian Setzer has announced a new tour, titled Rockabilly Riot tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 27 to October 13, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in anticipation of the guitarist's unnamed upcoming album.

The guitarist announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Cincinnati and Nashville, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023. Prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at https://briansetzer.com/tour-dates/.

Brian Setzer is building anticipation for his upcoming album

Brian Setzer will be releasing a new album sometime this year. The guitarist is heading on the tour in anticipation of the unnamed upcoming album. The guitarist elaborated on the tour during an exclusive interview with The Music Universe:

"I’ve had a pretty long break, and I needed it. I’m renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-a**ilittle three-piece band and start playing."

“I think fans can always expect that I’m going to play the hits. I also want to play some solo guitar and little things I’ve worked out by myself. I’ve never really gotten to do that, so it’s going to be something new," The singer continued.

Elaborating on the setlist, he said:

"Some of the favorite covers I’m doing now. I haven’t recorded it, but I really like playing my version of ‘Georgia On My Mind.’ And then with the band, I want to play a new song ‘Girl On The Billboard’ because it tells a fun story.”

The full list of dates and venues for the Brian Setzer Fall Tour is listed below:

September 27, 2023 – Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Center for the Arts

September 29, 2023 – Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwoods Resorts Casino – Premier Theater

September 30, 2023 – Greensburg, Pennsylvania at The Palace Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

October 3, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Taft Theatre

October 5, 2023 – Nashville, Indiana at Brown County Music Center

October 6, 2023 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park

October 7, 2023 – Waukegan, Illinois at The Genesee Theatre

October 9, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Orpheum Theater

October 10, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Hoyt Sherman Place

October 12, 2023 – Davenport, Iowa at Adler Theatre

October 13, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theatre

Tracing Brian Setzer and his music career

Brian Setzer had his first chart breakthrough with his debut studio album, The Knife Feels Like Justice, which was released on March 22, 1986. The album peaked at number 46 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Brian Setzer had his next with his orchestra, Brian Setzer Orchestra. The orchestra released their 1998 album, The Dirty Boogie, on June 23, 1998. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The guitarist had their next chart success with the 2000 album, Vavoom!, which was released on August 19, 2000. The album peaked at number 62 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Brian Seltzer had his next studio album chart success with his 2014 studio album, Rockabilly Riot! All Original, which was released on August 30, 2014. The album peaked at number 92 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

