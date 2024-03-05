Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024: Line-up, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 15, 2024 to May 18, 2024, in Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, England. This year marks the festival's 19th edition, since it was first held in 2006 and has continued annually ever since, except for 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 is scheduled to feature performances by artists such as Lauren Mayberry, Faye Webster, and Kneecap, among others. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official X page of the festival on March 5, 2024.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the official website or via Ticketweb. Three-day tickets are priced at £102.75, while two-day tickets are priced at £92.25. Faye Webster special show tickets are priced at £25.25. Meanwhile, one-day tickets are priced at £47.10 for March 16, 2024, and £53.40 for March 17, 2024, while for March 17, 2024, tickets are priced at £63.90.

Further ticket slots will be unveiled in the near future. Hotel packages are also available and priced between £209 to £294 per person per night, depending upon hotel and room selection. All ticket and hotel package prices are exclusive of processing fees and service taxes.

Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 line-up and venues explored

The Great Escape Festival takes place across Brighton in multiple venues, including Brighton Dome, Komedia Basement, and more. The full list of venues and alternatives is given below.

Brighton Dome Concert Hall

The Mvt Stage

Three Wise Cats

Charles Street Tap

Concorde 2

Fabrica

Jubilee Square

Green Door Store

Brighthelm

Horatios

Komedia Basement

Komedia Studio

Latest Music Bar

Marine Room At Harbour Hotel

One Church

Old Ship Hotel

Patterns Downstairs

Patterns Upstairs

Prince Albert

Queens Hotel

Revenge

St Mary's Church

The Arch

Amazon New Music Stage

Tge Beach Stage

Chalk

The Hope And Ruin

The Old Market

The Tempest Inn

Unitarian Church

Volks

Waterbear Venue

Zahara

A L P H A B E T

North Laine Brewhouse

Shortt's Bar

Shooshh

The Mucky Duck

The Walrus

Rossi Bar

Shipwright's Yard

Leonardo Royal Mezzanine

Block Bar

Inn On The Square

Leonardo Royal Promenade Lounge

Kooks

The Great Escape Festival 2024 is set to feature more than 450 artists across its three-day music program, with the first day being dedicated to a conferance. The most prominent artists from the full line-up are given below, while the rest can be found at the official website of the festival.

Faye Webster plus special guests

Picture Parlour

Tom Rasmussen

Tamara + The Dreams

Lauren Mayberry

Winona Forever

The Big Day

Soft Launch

Nyssa

No Windows

Marathon

Mad Tsai

Lizzie Reid

Lambrini Girls

King Hannah

Joel P

Jango Flash

Gretta Ray

Gallus

Friday Pilots Club

Freekind

Eve Owen

Enola

Earth Tongue

Cruel Sister

Alfie Junks

Alien Chicks

Anna Mieke

Ayano Kaneko

Been Stellar

Bel Cobain

Bon Enfant

Cardinals

Conscious Pilot

Dartz

Debbie Dawson

Yard

Zaho De Sagahan

Vox Rea

Trout

Ugly (UK band)

The Great Escape Festival is operated by MMA Festival and is partnering with a number of major firms in its operation this year, including live entertainment giant Live Nation, BBC Music, Barclay financial company, Sentric Music, Independent, and DIY as well as Songkick, Ticketweb, and Live Nation subsidiary Ticketmaster.

Other partners include Vevo, Music Norway, Music Ireland, and Virgin Music Group as well as PRS Foundation. The festival this year will focus on showcasing independent labels such as City Slang and Nice Swan, among others.