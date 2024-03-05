Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024: Line-up, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 15, 2024 to May 18, 2024, in Brighton and Hove in East Sussex, England. This year marks the festival's 19th edition, since it was first held in 2006 and has continued annually ever since, except for 2020, when it was cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 is scheduled to feature performances by artists such as Lauren Mayberry, Faye Webster, and Kneecap, among others. The 2024 edition was announced via a post on the official X page of the festival on March 5, 2024.
Tickets for the festival are currently on sale on the official website or via Ticketweb. Three-day tickets are priced at £102.75, while two-day tickets are priced at £92.25. Faye Webster special show tickets are priced at £25.25. Meanwhile, one-day tickets are priced at £47.10 for March 16, 2024, and £53.40 for March 17, 2024, while for March 17, 2024, tickets are priced at £63.90.
Further ticket slots will be unveiled in the near future. Hotel packages are also available and priced between £209 to £294 per person per night, depending upon hotel and room selection. All ticket and hotel package prices are exclusive of processing fees and service taxes.
Brighton's The Great Escape Festival 2024 line-up and venues explored
The Great Escape Festival takes place across Brighton in multiple venues, including Brighton Dome, Komedia Basement, and more. The full list of venues and alternatives is given below.
- Brighton Dome Concert Hall
- The Mvt Stage
- Three Wise Cats
- Charles Street Tap
- Concorde 2
- Fabrica
- Jubilee Square
- Green Door Store
- Brighthelm
- Horatios
- Komedia Basement
- Komedia Studio
- Latest Music Bar
- Marine Room At Harbour Hotel
- One Church
- Old Ship Hotel
- Patterns Downstairs
- Patterns Upstairs
- Prince Albert
- Queens Hotel
- Revenge
- St Mary's Church
- The Arch
- Amazon New Music Stage
- Tge Beach Stage
- Chalk
- The Hope And Ruin
- The Old Market
- The Tempest Inn
- Unitarian Church
- Volks
- Waterbear Venue
- Zahara
- A L P H A B E T
- North Laine Brewhouse
- Shortt's Bar
- Shooshh
- The Mucky Duck
- The Walrus
- Rossi Bar
- Shipwright's Yard
- Leonardo Royal Mezzanine
- Block Bar
- Inn On The Square
- Leonardo Royal Promenade Lounge
- Kooks
The Great Escape Festival 2024 is set to feature more than 450 artists across its three-day music program, with the first day being dedicated to a conferance. The most prominent artists from the full line-up are given below, while the rest can be found at the official website of the festival.
- Faye Webster plus special guests
- Picture Parlour
- Tom Rasmussen
- Tamara + The Dreams
- Lauren Mayberry
- Winona Forever
- The Big Day
- Soft Launch
- Nyssa
- No Windows
- Marathon
- Mad Tsai
- Lizzie Reid
- Lambrini Girls
- King Hannah
- Joel P
- Jango Flash
- Gretta Ray
- Gallus
- Friday Pilots Club
- Freekind
- Eve Owen
- Enola
- Earth Tongue
- Cruel Sister
- Alfie Junks
- Alien Chicks
- Anna Mieke
- Ayano Kaneko
- Been Stellar
- Bel Cobain
- Bon Enfant
- Cardinals
- Conscious Pilot
- Dartz
- Debbie Dawson
- Yard
- Zaho De Sagahan
- Vox Rea
- Trout
- Ugly (UK band)
The Great Escape Festival is operated by MMA Festival and is partnering with a number of major firms in its operation this year, including live entertainment giant Live Nation, BBC Music, Barclay financial company, Sentric Music, Independent, and DIY as well as Songkick, Ticketweb, and Live Nation subsidiary Ticketmaster.
Other partners include Vevo, Music Norway, Music Ireland, and Virgin Music Group as well as PRS Foundation. The festival this year will focus on showcasing independent labels such as City Slang and Nice Swan, among others.