Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collaboration has introduced a unique collection that caters to the modern athlete. This collaboration, rooted in basketball culture, focuses on redefining athletic wear by blending fashion with functionality to create a range of products that embody the spirit of contemporary athletes.

Los Angeles-based Bristol Studio has always been inspired by basketball. Their partnership with UNINTERRUPTED explores the evolving role of athletes in society. This collaboration is about more than just clothing - it's about a shared philosophy that athletes should "strive for greatness". The collection reflects this ethos, offering key pieces that are essential for any sports enthusiast’s wardrobe.

The Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection is now available for purchase. The price range, starting from $86.50, makes this collection an affordable choice. The outfits showcase the dedication to quality and design both brands are known for. The collection, priced accessibly, is available on the Bristol Studio and UNINTERRUPTED websites.

Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED features a three-piece capsule with a reversible hoodie, triple-hem shorts, and a t-shirt

The “Aspire Athlete” Reversible Hoodie

Expand Tweet

The standout piece in the Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection is the “Aspire Athlete” reversible hoodie. Unlike standard hoodies, which typically consist of 8-10 pattern pieces, this hoodie is intricately crafted with 32 unique pattern pieces.

This level of complexity in design demands exceptional skill in cutting and sewing, demonstrating the high-quality craftsmanship that Bristol Studio is known for.

Made from French Terry fabric, the hoodie is not only comfortable but also durable. It features custom “Aspire Athlete” graphics, screen printed to create an embroidery-like effect.

This graphic is also present on the reverse side of the hoodie, adding to its versatility and appeal.

Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection (Image via Bristol Studio)

Triple Hem Shorts and T-Shirt

In addition to the hoodie, the Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection includes triple-hem shorts reimagined exclusively for UNINTERRUPTED. These shorts bear a custom co-branded damask woven label, showcasing the collaboration between the two brands.

Alongside the shorts is a t-shirt, also featuring the “Aspire Athlete” graphic. Screen printed on both the front and back, this t-shirt complements the overall theme of the collection.

Bristol Studio and UNINTERRUPTED collection (Image via Bristol Studio)

The following is the price range of the Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection:

Reversible Hoodie: $213.82

'Aspire Athlete' Tee: $86.50

Triple Hem Shorts: $126.13

Home Team Hoodie: $168.18

Warm Up Pants: $231.84

History of Bristol Studio and UNINTERRUPTED

Bristol Studio, since its inception, has been a brand closely associated with the basketball community. Their designs often reflect the intersection of streetwear and sports.

UNINTERRUPTED, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, focuses on empowering athletes and giving them a platform to share their stories and experiences. This collaboration between the two brands is a natural fit, combining Bristol Studio's design prowess with UNINTERRUPTED's athlete-centric ethos.

Bristol Studio and UNINTERRUPTED collection (Image via Bristol Studio)

The Bristol Studio x UNINTERRUPTED collection is a remarkable blend of style, comfort, and athletic inspiration. It offers sports enthusiasts an opportunity to wear pieces that resonate with their aspirations and lifestyle.

The collection, available now on the Bristol Studio and UNINTERRUPTED websites, combines the best of both worlds: fashion-forward design and a deep understanding of an athlete's needs.

This collaboration is not just about clothing; it's a celebration of the athletic spirit, encouraging everyone to strive for greatness in their endeavors.