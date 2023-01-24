Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

American country music duo Brooks and Dunn, which consists of artists Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, have announced additional tour dates for their Reboot tour. The new set of shows will kick off on May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and run through June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Kix Brooks from the duo, in a statement, said:

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!”

Ronnie Dunn added to that statement noting:

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again. More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

American country music singer Scotty McCreery will back the duo. Speaking about hitting the road with Brooks and Dunn, McCreery said:

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

Brooks and Dunn will hit the road on May 4 for their Reboot tour.

Tickets for Brooks and Dunn’s new tour dates will be available from January 27, at 10.00 am PT, via brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com, with a presale going live on January 24 at 10.00 am PT. Ticket prices for Brooks and Dunn start from $100 to over $300.

Brooks and Dunn’s Reboot tour dates:

May 04, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center

May 05, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 06, 2023 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

May 11, 2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

May 12, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 13, 2023 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

May 18, 2023 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

May 19, 2023 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20, 2023 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

June 01, 2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

June 02, 2023 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 03, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 08, 2023 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

June 10, 2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

June 15, 2023 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 16, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 17, 2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

The duo’s tour supports their 2019 album, Reboot, in which Brooks and Dunn have collaborated with a host of country artists, including Kacey Musgraves, Midland, and Luke Combs.

Brooks and Dunn reunited for the album 12 years after their last project, Cowboy Town, which was released in 2007.

During the release of the album, Brooks, in an interview with The Boot, spoke about the concept of the album:

"Luke (Combs) kind of started this by (playing) 'Brand New Man' with some of his bands, banging out the song, and next thing you know, Kacey’s doing 'Neon Moon' in her show.”

He further added, noting:

"Ronnie sends me a copy -- He goes, 'Hey, check this out,' and Clarence said, 'I think there could be a project here.' He came back a few weeks later and said, 'Hey, I wanna talk to you guys. Here’s what’s going on: I made a bunch of calls and everybody wants to do this. Do y’all wanna do this?'"

In the interview, Brooks noted that the album was the quickest project the duo had done, as the songs in the album were already hits.

