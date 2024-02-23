Bullet For My Valentine 2025 UK tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Bullet For My Valentine 2025 UK tour is scheduled to be held from January 26, 2025, to February 1, 2025, in venues across the UK. The tour, a joint venture with Trivium, is titled The Poisoned Ascendency and is in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the two bands' albums The Poison and Ascendancy, respectively.

The band announced the new tour, which is currently scheduled to feature performances in the cities of London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow. It was announced via a post on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) page on February 22, 2024.

Presale for the tour will be available from February 28, 2024, at 10:00 am local time on select dates and can be accessed via Ticketmaster. General tickets will be available from March 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, MyTicket or other reputed ticket vendors.

Bullet For My Valentine 2025 UK tour dates and venues

Bullet for My Valentine and Trivium's upcoming 2025 tour, as mentioned above, celebrates the two bands' albums The Poisoned and Ascendancy and their 20th anniversary.

The Poison, Bullet for My Valentine's debut album, was released on October 3, 2005. The album peaked at number 128 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 28 on the UK album chart.

Ascendancy is Trivium's second studio album and was released on March 15, 2005. The album peaked at number 151 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 78 on the UK chart.

Now the band are set to celebrate their breakthrough album with a UK tour the following year. The full list of dates and venues for the Bullet For My Valentine 2025 UK tour is given below:

January 26. 2025 - Cardiff (Wales), UK at Utilita Arena

January 28, 2025 - Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

January 30, 2025 - Manchester, UK at Co-Op live

January 31, 2025 - Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

February 1, 2025 - London, UK at The O2

Speaking about the upcoming tour in a general press statement, Bullet for My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck stated on February 22, 2024:

"The Poison is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level. This tour will be made even more special as our brothers in Trivium are also joining us on the road to celebrate and play in its entirety their stunning album Ascendancy."

On the same day, Trivium lead Matt Haffy added in another press statement:

"Bullet For My Valentine’s ‘The Poison’ and Trivium’s ‘Ascendancy’ are two records whose influence can be heard to this day..(The tour) is a celebration by the bands to the fans of an important era, and most importantly it’s an invitation to fans come and have an epic night with us and sing and rage and celebrate the awesome power of the music."

Bullet For My Valentine is best known for their second studio album, Scream Aim Fire, which was released on January 28, 2008. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese album chart as well as at No. 3 on the Austrian and German album charts, respectively.