Bully the Rock Band, led by singer Alicia Bognanno, has announced its upcoming 2023 tour and new album, Lucky for You. The band has given fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the album by sharing a song from it called Days Move Slow.

The album, set to drop on June 2, 2023, promises to deliver the band's signature style of punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and explosive Brit-pop bop. The announcement of the album and tour dates has been met with excitement from fans of the band, who have been eagerly waiting for Bully's new album and tour.

Tickets for Bully’s headline tour will be available for sale through TicketMaster on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Tickets can also be availed after the sale through Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. However, StubHub is a secondary platform, so prices can vary according to availability and demand.

Bully's 2023 tour will begin in New Orleans and conclude in Glendale

Bully's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in North Charleston, which is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2023. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with the Washington Concert on September 24, 2023.

The following are the complete details of Bully's tour with dates and venues:

April 15, 2023 - High Water Festival in North Charleston, SC

April 22, 2023 - Yes (Pink Room) in Manchester, UK

April 23, 2023 - THEKLA in Bristol, UK

May 20, 2023 - London Calling Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

May 25, 2023 - Dead Wax in Birmingham, UK

May 26, 2023 - Moth Club in London, UK

May 27, 2023 - Live at Leeds in the Park in Leeds, UK

June 3, 2023 - Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY

June 4, 2023 - The Southern in Charlottesville, VA

June 6, 2023 - Racket in New York, NY

June 8, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA

June 9, 2023 - The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA

June 10, 2023 - The Anthem in Washington, DC

June 12, 2023 - KEMBA Live! in Columbus, OH

June 13, 2023 - Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA

June 14, 2023 - The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center in Cincinnati, OH

June 16, 2023 - Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC

June 17, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, NC

June 20, 2023 - Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA

June 21, 2023 - The Fillmore in New Orleans, LA

June 23, 2023 - Bayou Music Center in Houston, TX

June 24, 2023 - Southside Ballroom in Dallas, TX

June 25, 2023 - Moody Amphitheater in Austin, TX

August 10, 2023 - Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

August 11, 2023 - Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

August 12, 2023 - Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS

August 14, 2023 - Marquis Theatre in Denver, CO

August 15, 2023 - Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

August 16, 2023 - TBD in Boise, ID

August 18, 2023 - Neptune in Seattle, WA

August 19, 2023 - Biltmore Cabaret in Vancouver, BC

August 20, 2023 - Aladdin Theatre in Portland, OR

August 22, 2023 - The Independent in San Francisco, CA

August 23, 2023 - Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA

August 25, 2023 - Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA

August 25, 2023 - Soda Bar in San Diego, CA

August 26, 2023 - Club Congress in Tucson, AZ

August 28, 2023 - Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, NM

August 29, 2023 - Beer City Music Hall in Oklahoma City, OK

August 31, 2023 - Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, TN

September 14, 2023 - Raccoon Motel in Davenport, IA

September 15, 2023 - First Ave in Minneapolis, MN

September 16, 2023 - X-Ray Arcade in Milwaukee, WI

September 17, 2023 - Loving Touch in Detroit, MI

September 19, 2023 - Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON

September 20, 2023 - Lark Hall in Albany, NY

September 21, 2023 - Crystal Ballroom in Boston, MA

September 22, 2023 - Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT

September 23, 2023 - First Unitarian in Philadelphia, PA

September 24, 2023 - Black Cat in Washington, DC

Bully's Lucky for You album Includes 10 songs :

All I Do

Days Move Slow

A Wonderful Life

Hard to Love

Change Your Mind

How Will I Know

A Love Profound

Lose You [ft. Soccer Mommy]

Ms. America

All This Noise

Rock band Bully's singer-songwriter, Alicia Bognanno, has released a song from the upcoming album called Days Move Slow. The album was recorded last year between MMK Studios and Bognanno's Nashville home, and fans can currently pre-order the album.

Alicia expressed her growing confidence and creative freedom with each record she releases. Bully's album draws heavily from Alicia's personal experiences, with much of the material being inspired by the loss of her beloved dog, Mezzi.

Despite Bully's somber inspiration behind Days Move Slow, the song is a blistering pop-rock anthem that seems to channel catharsis through its fiery energy. Alicia's vocals and driving guitar riffs make Bully's song the perfect tribute to her beloved pet.

