Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert from Bachelor in Paradise are married? Details explored

In a joyful ceremony held on Saturday, September 23, Bachelor in Paradise alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert tied the knot. A few images from the wedding were recently shared on Instagram by Dean Unglert with the caption, “til death do us part.” Alternatively, Caelynn Miller-Keyes also shared a beautiful moment captured in the stunning location.

The caption of the Instagram image mentioned, “9.23.23, the best day of my life.” According to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, during an interview with People magazine before the wedding, she shared why the couple chose Colorado as the location:

"We both love the [Colorado] area and it made it even more special. We also wanted a way for everyone to be together all weekend versus just for a night or two. When we toured this venue we immediately knew it was the one. Everyone has their own cabin and is staying on property.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes also mentioned:

“I loved summer camp more than anything growing up, so we incorporated some camp themes throughout the weekend, like field day, to really allow everyone to get to know each other. For the welcome dinner, we also wanted to incorporate a little bit of Italy, one of our favorite places we've been to together.”

In Meredith, Colorado, the couple who met while filming season 6 of the show Bachelor in Paradise got married in front of their families and friends.

Relationship timeline between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert's first encounter on the show took place in June 2019, when they formed a strong connection. On June 15, 2019, they split up due to several differences, but they later reunited. In January 2021, the couple bought a house together, and in September 2021, they began to discuss their future and marriage.

Back then, Dean Unglert shared the following on one of his podcast episodes:

"It's very, very beautiful out there. And it's funny because a lot of the people that we ran into — like, we're just, you know, Caelynn and I are just a couple on vacation — they're like, 'Oh, you guys are here for your wedding [and] for your honeymoon.' [We're] like, 'No. Like, we're just here because we've always wanted to visit.' And they're like, 'Oh, you got to come back, like, for your wedding.'”

Additionally, he said:

“It definitely is a place where a wedding would be spectacular. It's just, like, one of the most beautiful places we've ever visited. You can't help but be like, 'Oh, my gosh. This is amazing. I want this to be the rest of my life. And since I'm here, like, I want you to be in my life for the rest of my life,' which I always thought those things, obviously."

Their engagement took place on October 25, 2022, and after the wedding, the couple is planning their honeymoon in South Africa in December. Caelynn Miller-Keyes discussed the following recently in an interview with People magazine:

“Dean is so compassionate. He has a way of making everyone feel so special and I really admire that about him.”

Furthermore, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is set to premiere in the coming weeks, featuring Greer Blitzer, Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Jessica "Jess" Girod, Eliza Isichei, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Samantha "Sam" Jeffries, Olivia Lewis, Aaron Schwartzman, Sean McLaughlin, Blake Moynes, Mercedes Northup, Rachel Recchia, Kylee Russell, Will Urena, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine "Cat" Wong.

ABC will release the upcoming season of the show, Bachelor in Paradise, on September 28.