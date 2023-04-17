“Calvin Harris really thinks we have all night”: Singer's late entry at Coachella sparks memefest on social media

Calvin Harris, the famous Scottish DJ and record producer, was confirmed to perform the closing act on Saturday, April 15, at Coachella 2023.

The 39-year-old Potion artist, however, got fans talking on social media even before his onstage appearance late-night on Saturday. Per the official schedule, Harris was supposed to come out on stage at around 11:35 pm (PDT) for his set, but due to unknown reasons, the DJ took some extra time to appear.

Harris' late entry kickstarted a memefest online, with many poking fun at the DJ as his arrival on the Coachella stage was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

j @julesszapata Calvin Harris really thinks we have all night Calvin Harris really thinks we have all night https://t.co/JSMOldRqSs

Netizens wonder if Calvin Harris is "just not performing" after the Grammy-winning DJ shows up late at Coachella 2023

Harris, who took to the stage after a delay of more than 30 minutes, didn't disappoint the energetic crowd at Coachella 2023, keeping them on their feet throughout. However, before his emergence on stage at the world's grandest musical parties, netizens did come up with hilarious responses on social media.

One netizen showcased their skepticism and wondered whether Harris' performance has been canceled, while another tweeted about getting on the stage to deliver knock-knock jokes while the DJ is "half an hour late" for his set.

#Coachella So is Calvin Harris just not performing ? His set’s cancelled ? He was supposed to be on 30 minutes ago. Tf So is Calvin Harris just not performing ? His set’s cancelled ? He was supposed to be on 30 minutes ago. Tf #Coachella

Kevin ✨ @DisasterMoviefa Me on stage at Coachella telling my 47th knock knock joke since Calvin Harris is half an hour late Me on stage at Coachella telling my 47th knock knock joke since Calvin Harris is half an hour late https://t.co/uONelOSsJN

brooke @concerttfanatic it’s midnight and calvin harris is over 20 min late and i’m contemplating all my life choices it’s midnight and calvin harris is over 20 min late and i’m contemplating all my life choices

ASH @sshhhley not calvin harris being late 🥲 not calvin harris being late 🥲

Balaclava Boi @CVLTIVATED93 it’s 12:00AM bro No way Calvin Harris this late to his setit’s 12:00AM bro No way Calvin Harris this late to his set 😭 it’s 12:00AM bro 😩

Where tf is heeee Balaclava Boi @CVLTIVATED93 it’s 12:00AM bro No way Calvin Harris this late to his setit’s 12:00AM bro No way Calvin Harris this late to his set 😭 it’s 12:00AM bro 😩 Today has been a long dayWhere tf is heeee twitter.com/CVLTIVATED93/s… Today has been a long day 😩😂Where tf is heeee twitter.com/CVLTIVATED93/s…

sav @sssaaaavvv Calvin Harris is late as hell. I’m sleepy Calvin Harris is late as hell. I’m sleepy

ADMNTT @ADMNTT_ Calvin Harris is over 30 minutes late to his show.. what a guy 🤣🤣🤣 Calvin Harris is over 30 minutes late to his show.. what a guy 🤣🤣🤣

Mike @ScubaCat3 Calvin Harris 35 minutes late to an EDM set... no rush there buddy lmao Calvin Harris 35 minutes late to an EDM set... no rush there buddy lmao😜

Andrew Stern @astern Calvin Harris showing up late to

*press play* Calvin Harris showing up late to*press play*

All that & a bag of cheeks @_Techno_Kitty_ Ok I forgive Calvin Harris for being late because he's throwing it down Ok I forgive Calvin Harris for being late because he's throwing it down

Once Harris appeared onstage, the mood lifted considerably as the DJ's fans were left impressed with the closing act. Many showered praises on the We Found Love artist.

jess @oxojesss this close 🤏🏻 to full sending coachella next weekend bc i know seeing calvin harris live is the serotonin boost i need this close 🤏🏻 to full sending coachella next weekend bc i know seeing calvin harris live is the serotonin boost i need

Ana Banana @banana_acuna that calvin harris coachella set is that calvin harris coachella set is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

𝓚✨ @kariinaxm This Calvin Harris Coachella set This Calvin Harris Coachella set 🔥

JAXON FOGG @JAXONFOGG Seeing clips from the Calvin Harris Coachella set makes me want to watch the whole thing. Finding a stream after work Seeing clips from the Calvin Harris Coachella set makes me want to watch the whole thing. Finding a stream after work 🔥🎶

GloriaAlejandra. @gloriaalecr Wow Calvin Harris en Coachella Wow Calvin Harris en Coachella 🔝

kimachurra @kimachurra Wow Calvin Harris’ set giving me all the feels rn. I still remember his 2014 Coachella set like it was yesterday. That was when I realized Kris was the 1 for me Wow Calvin Harris’ set giving me all the feels rn. I still remember his 2014 Coachella set like it was yesterday. That was when I realized Kris was the 1 for me 😭😭😭

About Calvin Harris' set at Coachella 2023

For the uninitiated, Harris played the mixes of One Kiss, Outside, This Is What You Came For, I Need Your Love, and even his latest collaborative single, Miracle with Ellie Goulding. As expected, to perform Miracle, the 39-year-old DJ even brought Goulding to the stage.

Calvin Harris welcomed Ellie Goulding to perform their latest single Miracle on the stage of Coachella 2023 (Image via Instagram / @calvinharris)

However, he didn't touch any track from his most recent album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and skipped the opportunity to get any of its featured stars onstage. Harris' set was iconic, especially since it followed BLACKPINK's spectacular headlining performance.

After Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Calvin Harris will next be seen performing at Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, Alabama, in the second half of May 2023. On the professional front, the EDM icon's Miracle was released in March 2023, while his studio album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 featuring 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Pharrell Williams, and more, was released last year in August.

The multi-platinum artist is also reportedly set to marry his fiancée Vick Hope later this year. Reports from multiple outlets further suggest that Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, who got engaged last year, will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

