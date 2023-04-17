“Calvin Harris really thinks we have all night”: Singer's late entry at Coachella sparks memefest on social media

Calvin Harris, the famous Scottish DJ and record producer, was confirmed to perform the closing act on Saturday, April 15, at Coachella 2023.
The 39-year-old Potion artist, however, got fans talking on social media even before his onstage appearance late-night on Saturday. Per the official schedule, Harris was supposed to come out on stage at around 11:35 pm (PDT) for his set, but due to unknown reasons, the DJ took some extra time to appear.
Harris' late entry kickstarted a memefest online, with many poking fun at the DJ as his arrival on the Coachella stage was delayed by more than 30 minutes.
Netizens wonder if Calvin Harris is "just not performing" after the Grammy-winning DJ shows up late at Coachella 2023
Harris, who took to the stage after a delay of more than 30 minutes, didn't disappoint the energetic crowd at Coachella 2023, keeping them on their feet throughout. However, before his emergence on stage at the world's grandest musical parties, netizens did come up with hilarious responses on social media.
One netizen showcased their skepticism and wondered whether Harris' performance has been canceled, while another tweeted about getting on the stage to deliver knock-knock jokes while the DJ is "half an hour late" for his set.
Once Harris appeared onstage, the mood lifted considerably as the DJ's fans were left impressed with the closing act. Many showered praises on the We Found Love artist.
About Calvin Harris' set at Coachella 2023
For the uninitiated, Harris played the mixes of One Kiss, Outside, This Is What You Came For, I Need Your Love, and even his latest collaborative single, Miracle with Ellie Goulding. As expected, to perform Miracle, the 39-year-old DJ even brought Goulding to the stage.
However, he didn't touch any track from his most recent album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, and skipped the opportunity to get any of its featured stars onstage. Harris' set was iconic, especially since it followed BLACKPINK's spectacular headlining performance.
After Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Calvin Harris will next be seen performing at Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, Alabama, in the second half of May 2023. On the professional front, the EDM icon's Miracle was released in March 2023, while his studio album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 featuring 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Coi Leray, Charlie Puth, Pharrell Williams, and more, was released last year in August.
The multi-platinum artist is also reportedly set to marry his fiancée Vick Hope later this year. Reports from multiple outlets further suggest that Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, who got engaged last year, will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.