Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan seemingly responds to Millie Bobby Brown's comments about not being a fan of movies

Xavier Dolan, the Canadian filmmaker and actor seemingly threw shade on Millie Bobby Brown on his social media following her remarks about not having enough attention span to watch movies.

On March 24, 2024, while promoting her new Netflix movie Damsel, which has become the streaming platform’s most-watched title of the week, Brown told The Sun that she doesn't watch movies:

"I don’t watch movies. People come up to me and say, ‘You should definitely watch this movie, it would change your life’. 'And I’m like, ‘How long do I have to sit there for?’ Because my brain and I don’t even like sitting for my own movies."

Xavier Dolan then seemingly responded to her confession in his Instagram stories by posting her quote and then adding a meme in the next story that simply said: "K."

Xavier Dolan is a 35-year-old actor and filmmaker born on March 20, 1989, in Montreal, Canada. He began his career in entertainment as a child actor before directing several arthouse feature films.

Xavier Dolan is best known for his roles in I Killed My Mother (2009), Tom at the Farm (2013) and Heartbeats (2010). On March 30, this Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to seemingly shade Millie Bobby Brown after the actress said she does not like watching movies, even the ones she has starred in.

Xavier Dolan re-posted an article for @moviesethumor referencing the quote and then posted a separate meme. The quip contained a screenshot from a scene in The Shining where Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) appears to be annoyed. The text below the meme read: "K."

Dolan seemingly showed disapproval of Millie's opinion about movies, since she is a well-renowned actress. Brown, however, also expressed to The Sun in the interview on March 24, that when she does watch a movie, she likes to multi-task.

"I just have to be doing something. So I either eat too much, because I’m just bored. Or I have to be doing something, baking, grooming a dog, or on my computer. If I’m not doing something I just can’t sit there and look at the screen for that long. It’s not to say the movie isn’t epic and cinematic and brilliant, or that there aren’t amazing performances. I love some of these actors," she said.

While Brown might not be a big fan of the movies she revealed that her fiancee, Jake Bongiovi, likes films and he just sits all day watching them. Millie Bobby Brown also opened up about not having much leisure time as she is currently filming the fifth and final season of the sci-fi mega-hit Stranger Things.

"My fiancé is the biggest movie buff. He just sits and watches movies all day. And I cannot do that. That is the one thing I can’t sit down and do. But I really love Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, I love Mad Max. So I feel like I’m always channeling that inner bada*s."

Jake popped the question to Millie underwater while scuba-diving last April after two years of dating. The couple is planning her wedding.

In February, Xavier Dolan was named the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury, for the 77th edition of Cannes. The filmmaker rose through the ranks at Cannes with films like the Jury Prize winner Mommy.