Carin Leon Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Singer-songwriter Carin Leon has announced his highly anticipated North American tour for 2023, called Colmillo de Leche. This unique tour promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind stage production featuring a repertoire of Leon's greatest hits.

Carin Leon, a rising star in the regional Mexican music scene, has been making waves with his soulful voice and catchy tunes. He has amassed a loyal following of fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming tour. With Colmillo de Leche, Leon plans to deliver an unforgettable experience for his fans.

Presales for the tour will begin on Tuesday at 10 am local time. Fans can register and sign up for early access at Carin Leon’s official website - http://carinleonlive.com. A limited number of these exclusive offers can include a meet and greet and individual photo opportunity with León, limited-edition tour posters, autographed tour memorabilia, early venue entry, crowd-free merchandise shopping, and more.

Carin Leon’s tour will begin in Minneapolis and end in Charlotte

Carin Leon will kick off a brief concert tour with his concert in Minneapolis, which is scheduled to take place on August 12, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with his Charlotte concert on October 08, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 10, 2023: Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

August 12, 2023: Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 17, 2023: Denver, CO, Ball Arena

August 18, 2023: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Arena

August 20, 2023: San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

August 24, 2023: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

August 26, 2023: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

August 31, 2023: Austin, TX, Moody Center

September 1, 2023: Hidalgo, TX, Payne Arena

September 2, 2023: Hidalgo, TX, Payne Arena

September 7, 2023: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

September 8, 2023: Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

September 10, 2023: El Paso, TX, UTEP Don Haskins Center

September 14, 2023: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

September 16, 2023: Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 17, 2023: Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 22, 2023: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 23, 2023: Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

September 24, 2023: Lubbock, TX, United Supermarkets Arena

September 28, 2023: Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

September 29, 2023: Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

September 30, 2023: Orlando, FL, Amway Center

October 1, 2023: Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

October 5, 2023: Boston, MA, TD Garden

October 6, 2023: Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

October 7, 2023: Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

October 8, 2023: Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Carin Leon is a Mexican singer-songwriter with a Latin Grammy Award

Carin Leon is a rising star in the Mexican music scene, known for his unique blend of traditional Mexican sounds with contemporary beats and lyrics. He first gained attention in the early 2010s as a member of the band Los de La Noria, but it was as a solo artist that he achieved greater success.

Carin Leon's debut solo album, Me Pego La Gana, was released in 2017. The album featured hit songs like Tú and Amor Eterno and quickly gained popularity with Mexican music fans. Carin's debut showcased his talent as a songwriter and vocalist, and his unique style quickly set him apart from other artists in the genre.

Carin Leon has been nominated for several awards throughout his career. In 2019, he won the Premios Bandamax for Best New Artist and Best Song for his hit single Me La Aventé. The Premios Bandamax is one of the most prestigious awards in the Regional Mexican music genre, and Carin's win helped to establish him as a rising star.

In 2022, Carin Leon won Latin Grammy Award for Best Regional Mexican Song The Latin Grammy Awards are one of the most important awards in the Latin music industry, and the nomination was a major achievement for Carin. Although he did not win the award, the nomination helped to further establish him as a top artist in the Regional Mexican music scene.

Carin León's unique style and talent have helped him to gain a large following in Mexico and throughout Latin America. His music speaks to a new generation of Mexican music fans, blending traditional sounds with modern beats and lyrics. As he continues to release new music and tour throughout Mexico and beyond, Carin León is sure to cement his place as one of the top artists in the Regional Mexican music genre.

