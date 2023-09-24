"Carl’s not the devil": Southern Charm star Craig Conover’s take on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's breakup

Recently, it was revealed that The Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have ended their relationship, which made quite headlines online, especially since both stars appeared to be madly in love with each other.

The news first broke through People magazine, which reported that the couple was canceling their wedding, but no explanation was provided. A few days later, Lindsay Hubbard wrote on her Instagram about how heartbroken she is and how grateful she is for the support she has received from her family, friends, and fans.

While Lindsay Hubbard didn't give any specific details regarding the reason for the breakup, she did mention:

“My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me. This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace.”

Recently, Winter House cast member Craig Conover, who is in a relationship with Paige Desorbo, spoke about the matter. As part of an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 20, Craig shared the following:

“I haven’t spoken with him, but I’m sure to Carl, it didn’t feel like the right time … At the core of it, if someone decides not to move forward with a wedding, it stinks, but I don’t think that makes someone the devil. It’s just public knowledge and reality TV is weird ‘cause you have to wait a few months. You can’t judge someone by the end result without all the context. So no, Carl’s not the devil.”

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who first met in 2016 and began dating in January 2022, got engaged on August 27, 2022.

Craig Conover's thoughts on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's relationship

During the interview, Craig Conover discussed how it's not fair to fully blame Carl Radke for the breakup, especially since the reason hasn't been revealed yet.

Craig Conover didn't know the reason for the split, but he wants fans to wait until The Summer House season 8 is released to find out what happened between them. In addition, he said:

“I feel bad for both of them but I think people that have been in that position and got married and we’re like, we’ll just deal with it later, probably would recommend to people not to do that. I think getting married probably makes things more complicated, so if you’re not on solid ground beforehand, you probably shouldn’t do it. I think you’ll get to see them trying to figure out the best path for them this summer.”

Moreover, Craig Conover stated:

“And so there’s a lot of context from both of them that you haven’t seen yet. And so I never root against anyone and I wanted it to work out for them, but I just think I’m not happy about anything. Fortunately, I think there’s good friendships this year and people trying to help each other out, and it’s explored the entire season.”

There hasn't been a confirmed release date for The Summer House season 8, but it is expected to be released early next year. Apart from this, one can watch all the episodes of season 7 on Bravo.