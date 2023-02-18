Carnival Row season 2 episode 2 recap: Who are the New Dawn? 

Just two episodes of Carnival Row have been released so far, but that is enough to show us the extreme conflicts between humans and mythical creatures. This is further heightened by the presence of New Dawn - a movement aimed at overtaking territories occupied by a group of colonizing humans known as The Pact.

Inspired by Victorian England, Carnival Row is set in a fictional world called the Republic of The Burgue, where humans and animal-like creatures called 'Fae' live together, mostly in unrest.

The first season of the fantasy-murder mystery ended on an acute cliffhanger, with the finale episode showing tensions between humans and Fae at an all-time high.

Episode 1 of Carnival Row season 2 wrapped up with a much-anticipated glimpse of lovers Imogen Spurnrose and Agreus Astrayon. Vignette is trying her best to protect and save her people in the row while Philo is battling his own war.

Let's dive into what happened in Carnival Row season 2 episode 2.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Carnival Row season 2 episode 2: Agreus and Imogen reach Rausa, Philo's plan, and more

Episode 2 begins with Agreus and Imogen on a boat, being taken to the shore by the Pact's airship. Imogen is scared to meet the Pact leaders as citizens of The Burgue since both countries were previously at war. Agreus is surprisingly calm and is sure everything can be resolved with money.

Upon reaching Rausa, reality kicks in. The men in power have no interest in monetary negotiations and violently separate the couple.

We learn that New Dawn is a revolutionary movement taking over Pact territories. When Imogen is taken to a house, she meets Leonna, a faun with a broken horn. The faun explains to her that there were bleak conditions at The Pact before the New Dawn took over.

Imogen is also seen shocked as she walks past Faes and humans celebrating happily. She never expected the two races to live in harmony.

Meanwhile, Agreus, who was on the verge of getting executed, is spared at the very last minute. The lovers finally reunite and are taken to a former stately home where several other families live.

Back in the row, Philo reveals his plan to Vignette, but she is disappointed. Philo is convinced that they have no other choice in order to topple the incompetent leader, Jonah Breakspear.

It is also revealed that Philo participated in the last episode's underground fight. He needed Boz's help to transport Darius. However, Darius is mad at Philo for taking so long to rescue him. He reveals to Philo that he was experimented upon during his imprisonment.

Tourmaliane's visions are getting more and more gruesome. She turns to Mima for help, who tells her that when Aoife died, she transferred her powers to her. Poor Tourmaline has no desire to get those powers, especially while dreaming of another attack, this time against Dahlia and Tolero.

The Pact ambassador, on the other hand, immediately asks to buy weapons from the Burge upon his arrival, so that they can deal with the New Dawn threat. The cunning Sophie convinces Jonah to supply the weapons to gain more political power.

Vignette, desperate to save Philo's life, comes up with a different plan. Oona gets shot in her chest, which makes the rest of the Raven retreat. At the Row's gate, the decapitated heads of Dahlia and Tolero are displayed. This puts the future of the Black Ravens in jeopardy.

The second episode of Carnival Row ends here.

