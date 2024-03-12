Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack: Everything we know so far

The Carrots x Puma Suede XL collaborative sneaker pack recently appeared on the internet. Carrots and Puma partnered to offer interesting colorways of the latter’s Puma Suede silhouette.

The Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack are predicted to enter the shoe marketplace sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Note that the confirmed launch date isn't disclosed by the company.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be made available for purchase at select shops both online and in-store, as well as through Carrots and Puma. As of the time this article was written, the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack

Since the year 2015, Anwar Carrots, the proprietor of the streetwear business Carrots, has proven to be a significant player in the fashion business. His brand is admired for its colorful graphics and its trademark logo, which looks like a carrot.

Carrots and Puma have joined forces to introduce a collection of sneakers, dubbed the Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack.

Two fresh hues, Orange and Cream, are included in the Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack. These variations are designed to capture the true spirit of both brands. In the orange pair, the whole of upper is covered in shaggy suede, which provides a sensual experience as well as a striking visual appeal.

On the other hand, the Cream variation makes an effort to achieve a more modest appearance by utilizing tumbled leather as its principal material, with hairy suede elements serving as an embellishment.

Carrots emblem, which is embellishing the lateral heel, is a clear indication of the distinctive touch that the partnership included. The tongue tag as well as the insole both have a co-branded emblem that honors the partnership between Carrots and Puma. At the same time, the tongue tag bears the logos of both partners.

An unexpected splash of color that contrasts well with the basic tones of each shoe is introduced by the use of green laces, which are a distinguishing element of both pairs of shoes.

In addition, the patterns are further connected to the Carrots brand through the use of orange hues on the sockliner, which ensures that the overall appearance is consistent. The collection is finished off with a tonal outsole as well as a vintage midsole.

Be on the lookout for the Carrots x Puma Suede XL Pack that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of this year.