Cassandro cast list and characters explored

Amazon Prime Video's new biopic, Cassandro, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 22, 2023. The film centers around the life of wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, chronicling his rise to stardom and the various personal and professional struggles and challenges that he faces. The official synopsis of the film, as per Amazon Studios, reads:

''Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal), a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story. Directed by Academy Award winner® Roger Ross Williams.''

Cassandro stars Gael García Bernal in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. The movie is directed by Roger Ross Williams, who's co-written the script with David Teague.

Gael Garcia Bernal and others star in Cassandro

1) Gael Garcia Bernal as Saúl Armendáriz

Gael Garcia Bernal essays the lead character of Saúl Armendáriz in Prime Video's Cassandro. He creates an onstage character named Cassandro, which garners him massive fame and changes his life forever.

Saul is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from his point of view. It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Gael Garcia Bernal looks perfectly cast in the role, and viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Apart from Cassandro, he's known for his performances in various other movies and TV shows like Station Eleven, This One Summer, and Wasp Network, among many more.

2) Roberta Colindrez as Sabrina

Roberta Colindrez portrays the role of Sabrina in the new Prime Video film. Sabrina is Saul's best friend who stays with him throughout his numerous ups and downs. She looks quite promising in the film's trailer and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would be explored in the movie.

Her other notable acting credits include A League of Their Own, Ms. White Light, The Deuce, and many more.

3) Perla De La Rosa as Yocasta

Perla De La Rosa stars as Yocasta in the movie. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

She's previously appeared in The Wall, Ave María, and A Thousand Clouds of Peace Fence the Sky, Love; Your Being Love Will Never End.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting/minor roles. These include actors like:

Raúl Castillo as Gerardo/El Comandante

Bad Bunny as Felipe

El Hijo del Santo as himself

Joaquín Cosío as Lorenzo

Yavor Vesselinov as Pete

Robert Salas as Eduardo

Eduardo Cayetano as Diablo

Leonardo Alonso as El Mysterioso

Gigántico as Murder Clown

Carmen Ledesma as Rosie

Javier Escobar as Masked Massacre

Don't forget to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 22, 2023.