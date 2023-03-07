The inaugural edition of the Catbird Music Festival has been announced and is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023, and August 20, 2023, at the historic Woodstock Festival Site in Bethel, New York.

The festival, which will feature performances by The Lumineers, The War on Drugs, and Band of Horses among others, was announced via a post on its official Instagram page, which states:

"Welcome to Catbird 🌼 For the first time in decades, a new music festival will debut on the historic field of Woodstock '69.⁣ This August 19-20, escape to Bethel, New York for a weekend of local eats, your favorite americana, folk, and indie artists, as well as jam bands."

Presale for the festival begins on March 8, 2023, at 10:00 am ET and can be accessed by signing up for the presale code on the official website of the festival.

General tickets for the two-day event are priced at $199 (plus processing fees). Meanwhile, General+ tickets are priced at $370 (plus processing fees). VIP tickets, on the other hand, can be bought for $575 (plus processing fees), while Platinum tickets are priced at $1250 (plus processing fees). All tickets are available at www.catbirdmusicfestival.com.

The Lumineers, Tyler Childers set to headline Catbird Music Festival

The American indie-folk band The Lumineers, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Cleopatra, which is noted to have introduced the band's signature narrative style album videos, will headline the festival on Day 1, August 19, 2023.

Day 2 of the festival, August 20, 2023, will see singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, who attained critical acclaim with his third studio album, Country Squire, headline the event.

Check out the full line-up for both days of the Catbird Music Festival below:

Day 1, August 19, 2023:

The Lumineers

The War on Drugs

Band of Horses

Trampled by Turtles

Margo Price

James Bay

Johnny Swim

Adia Victoria

49 Winchester

Brescoe

John R. Miller

Day 2, August 20, 2023:

Tyler Childers

Trey Anastasio Band

Dispatch

Charley Crockett

Amos Lee

Morgan Wade

Celisse

Allison Russell

The Soul Rebels

Eggy

Madeline Edwards

More about the artists set to perform at the Catbird Music Festival 2023

Band of Horses, which is scheduled to perform at the Catbird Music Festival, was formed by lead vocalist Ben Bridwell after the collapse of his previous band. They broke into the music scene with their debut album, Everything All the Time, which was released on March 21, 2006. The album's single, The Funeral, has since become a massive hit, featuring in multiple movies and TV shows.

Meanwhile, Margo Price, who will be performing at the Festival on Day 1, is an American singer-songwriter from Aledo, Illinois. Price rose to prominence with her 2017 studio album, All American Made, which received critical acclaim upon its release, debuting at number 89 on Billboard 200 charts. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Price was nominated for the Best New Artist award.

Ryan Anthony Massaro, better known by his stage name Amos Lee, is an American singer-songwriter who shot to popularity with his fourth studio album, Mission Bell, which debuted as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album, selling 40,000 copies within the first week of its release.

Scheduled to perform on Day 2, Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell originally started playing music as part of music groups such as Birds of Chicago, which also featured Russell's future husband JT Nero, as well as Our Native Daughters, who are known for having revived the songs of the slaves in Pre-Emancipation America.

Russell started her solo career in early 2021, releasing several cover songs before recording her debut studio album, Outside Child, which was released on May 21, 2021. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, winning the award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards.

