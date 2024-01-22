CDG Homme Plus x Nike Air Max TL 2.5 sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

At the Fall/Winter 2024 menswear presentation at Paris Fashion Week, CDG Homme Plus unveiled a groundbreaking partnership with Nike, fusing fashion with athletics. Most notably, three colorways of the highly anticipated Nike Air Max TL 2.5 by Comme des Garcons were displayed.

Sneakerheads and fashionistas couldn't help but notice the innovative fusion of CDG Homme Plus's experimental style with Nike's legendary Air Max layout. The in-hand look at the three colorways was recently shared by @ndjolijean.

The CDG Homme Plus x Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Pack will be made available sometime during the fall of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. As per preliminary reports, these three colorways will be sold by the Dover Street Market and other select shops.

There has been no announcement on the selling price as of the time of this writing.

More details about the CDG Homme Plus x Nike Air Max TL 2.5 sneaker pack

Take a closer look at the Black colorway (Image via Instagram/@ndjolijean)

Through their long-standing partnership, Nike and Commes de Garcons (CDG) have demonstrated that the worlds of couture and sportswear constantly meld together effortlessly.

With the reimagining of the Nike Air Max TL 2.5, CDG Homme Plus, which is well-known for its understated creations yet left a vital impression, has another time collaborated with Nike, Inc.

With designs such as the Air Peg 2K5, Air Max 97, Air Max Sunder, and Foamposite, each characterized by CDG's distinctive artistic style, this cooperation follows in the footsteps of its previous fruitful collaborations.

Regarding the Air Max TL 2.5, CDG Homme Plus has chosen to go with a sophisticated and modest layout, which is a trademark of their prior collaborations with Nike.

Take a closer look at the Black/White colorway (Image via Instagram/@ndjolijean)

Three distinct colors are available for the pack, presented at a runway show in Paris. These hues are White Black, Black, and White. The TL 2.5 is characterized by its signature wavy top, highlighted by each version's use of neutral tones. This helps to highlight the silhouette's elegant features.

The basic structure of these sleek silhouettes is the extended Air Max unit, which is evocative of the legendary Air Max 97.

There is a faint CDG marking on the heel and the insole of each footwear in the collection. This marking complements the style without standing out as being too prominent. A typical Nike accent is also added by a small Swoosh logo close to the toe of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the white colorway (Image via Instagram/@ndjolijean)

Keeping the stylish, monotone idea of the bundle intact, the whole look of each footwear is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that features a complementary color.

Keep an eye out for the CDG Homme Plus x Nike Air Max TL 2.5 sneaker pack that will be accessible sometime during fall 2024. Those interested in copping these sneakers are urged to stay in touch with the aforementioned retailer and the two partnering labels for timely alerts on the confirmed launch date of these pairs.