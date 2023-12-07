December is a time for celebrations, as it is the start of the Christmas season. While most people wait for the whole year to celebrate Christmas and bask in the yuletide spirit, many people have to wait for the last month of the year to celebrate their birthdays.

Several celebrities celebrate their birthdays in December, and some of the most popular names include Taylor Swift, LeBron James, Julianne Moore, Annie Murphy, and Kit Harrington, among others. Readers who are celebrating their birthday today, on December 7, 2023, will be glad to know that they celebrate it along with some great people like Sarah Bareilles, Nicholas Hoult, and others.

5 stars whose birthdays fall on December 7, 2023

1) Sarah Bareilles

Sara Bareilles is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and actor, who is turning 44 on December 7. She has sold more than 15 million singles and more than three million albums in the US. In addition to receiving nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Tony Awards, Bareilles has received other honors as well.

Bareilles is also enjoying a successful acting career and is currently portraying the character of Dawn Solano on the Peacock musical comedy, Girls5eva. She was listed as one of the Top 100 Greatest Women in Music by VH1 in 2012.

2) Nicholas Hoult

British actor Nicholas Hoult turns 34 today on December 7. The X-Men actor has enjoyed a lot of critical acclaim over the years. His performance in the 2002 comedy-drama About a Boy served as his big break, while his portrayal of Tony Stonem in the E4 teen series Skins (2007–2008) brought him more attention.

In the 2011 blockbuster movie X-Men: First Class, he portrayed the mutant Hank McCoy, a character he would later return to. Hoult has been recently praised for his role in the Hulu comedy series, The Great, and the black-comedy film, The Menu (2022).

3) Jeffrey Wright

Veteran actor Jeffrey Wright turns 58 today. He has an extensive roster of films and television series in which he has acted, and some of his most prominent appearances include Westworld, The Batman (2022), Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, and The Hunger Games series.

He has been a part of four films in 2023, which include Asteroid City, Atrabilious, Rustin, and American Fiction.

4) Ellen Burstyn

Ellen Burstyn at Metropolitan Opera's "Dead Man Walking" Opening Night Gala (image via Getty)

Ellen Burstyn is turning 91 on December 7. The veteran actress is one of the most celebrated icons in Hollywood. Renowned for her depictions of complex women in several dramas, she has won multiple awards, including two Primetime Emmys, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award, placing her among the select few actors who have earned the coveted Triple Crown of Acting.

Some of her most notable films include Requiem for a Dream, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, The Exorcist, and The Age of Adaline, among others.

5) Tom Waits

Waits at a concert (Image via NBC)

Tom Waits is an actor, composer, songwriter, and musician from the US. His deep, gravelly voice is characteristic of his lyrics, which frequently deal with the darker side of society.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has not enjoyed a lot of commercial success domestically, owing to his affinity towards the ideals of the Beat Generation. He, however, enjoys a cult following internationally, which remains unchanged as he turns 74 today.

December is a time for celebrations as the year comes to an end. Do any of the aforementioned celebrities share your birthday? Tell us in the comments below.