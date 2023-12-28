Celebrity IOU season 7: Release date, plot, cast and other details explored 

Celebrity IOU season 7 is all ready to make the new year special and will drop on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on HGTV. The upcoming season of Celebrity IOU is once again expected to bring back HGTV stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott as they go about showing their gratitude to other celebrities in the form of home renovations.

According to drewandjonathan.com, the seventh season of Celebrity IOU is expected to take things to the next level as for the first time in the show the renovations and home decor will be more detail-oriented and comprehensive as compared to the previous seasons. The cast and crew of the show will accordingly work with a comparatively tighter schedule and with an unrelenting deadline in view.

Ever since the airing of its first episode in April 2020, Celebrity IOU has created a buzz and it is something that the audience eagerly looks forward to.

It is a special occasion for the celebrities featured on the show as well since they get their houses renovated and refurbished by the marvelous brothers Drew and Jonathan.

What to expect from Celebrity IOU season 7?

Celebrity IOU season 7 is all set to arrive on the reality television scene and grab the attention of the audience with a firm grasp. Each of the episodes is supposed to be hour-long and will consist of some of the fan-favorite A-lister celebrities as Jonathan and Drew Scott approach them with renovation plans as a token of their gratitude.

Celebrities are usually handpicked by the makers of the show and their connection with the hosts as well as the camaraderie between them makes the entire process pleasurably memorable.

By tearing down walls, refurbishing rooms, and implementing an overall new decor for their homes, the brothers aim to make each episode special while at the same time dishing out some of the best of reality television entertainment.

According to TV Insider, Jonathan reflected on the importance of the work done by him and his brother on Celebrity IOU, as well as the satisfaction that comes with it. He stated:

"Every little moment working on these heartfelt renovations is incredibly meaningful. Drew and I can’t wait to help each celebrity tackle renovation and design while also having fun in the process. It’s all part of the journey that makes the big reveals for their loved ones even more worth it."

He also added:

"The celebrities jump right in season after season because of their gratitude for amazing people, every reveal is an emotional roller coaster. Nothing is sweeter than handing the keys back to someone who is truly deserving of a life-changing home renovation."

According to drewandjonathan.com, the first episode of the upcoming season will take us inside celebrity Ray Romano's home wherein a complete remodeling of the main suite of his close friend is called for.

They eventually settled for a boutique luxury room, complete with bedroom fit-ins and an attractive spa bathroom built out of Italian marble.

The new season is expected to feature other stunning restorations, including that of a backyard that will be remodeled by the brothers into an exquisite writing and yoga studio in contemporary fashion.

Apart from Romano, the show is also expected to feature Sterling K. Brown, Mayim Bialik, Rosario Dawson, and Anna Faris.

Regina Hall, Zoe Saldaña, and Fran Drescher will also join the others.

Celebrity IOU Season 7 airs Monday, January 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.