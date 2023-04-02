Celebrity Prank Wars co-hosts net worth: Who is the richest?

Celebrity Prank Wars is a brand new show on the E! network that will showcase celebrities pranking each other in the most hilarious ways. The series will premiere on Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm ET and will be hosted by Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart.

According to the Celebrity Networth website, there is a massive difference between Cannon's and Hart's net worth. While Nick Cannon’s net worth is $20 million, Kevin Hart is worth $450 million. Nick’s salary per appearance is $5 million, while Kevin Hart charges $20 million on an average payday for any film.

Both Celebrity Prank Wars hosts have their own production companies

Kevin Hart owns 85% of HartBeat Productions, whose valuation is around $650 million.

Until 2016, a stand-up performance of his was worth $1 million, out of which he received a heavy cut. Hart made $70 million on his "What Now?" Tour in 2015.

He also endorses multiple brands like Old Spice, Nike, and Fabletics. Hart is one of the highest-paid stand-up comedians of all time and earns about $40 to $60 million annually.

On the other hand, Nick Cannon often hosts TV shows and award ceremonies as his main source of income. According to reports, he earned $10 million as the host of America’s Got Talent and $4 million for Husbands Of Hollywood.

Cannon is also an investor in many tech companies and runs his own production company called Ncredible Entertainment.

Cannon and Hart introduced the Celebrity Prank Wars show in a very unique manner. They pranked the audience by stating that they were starting a game show where Nick would find his next baby's mother. While netizens were quick to believe them, Nick, who has 12 kids with six different women, later clarified that it was a prank.

About the hosts of Celebrity Prank Wars

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon, 42, is from San Diego, California, and attended Monte Vista High School. He entered the entertainment industry as a rapper and was seen on All That as a teenager before hosting Wild 'n Out, America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer.

Nick was the chairman of the TeenNick channel for Nickelodeon in 2009. He was also hired as the Chief Creative Officer by RadioShack in 2015.

He enrolled at Howard University in 2016 and graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology/Administration of Justice.

Cannon also hosts the Nick Cannon Mornings show on Power 106 radio.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is a popular comedian, actor, and host from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended the Community College of Philadelphia before making his acting debut in the TV series, Undeclared.

He has been featured in many films like Scary Movie 3, Think Like a Man, and About Last Night. His first stand-up album, I’m a Grown Little Man, was released in 2009. Since then, he has released four more albums and was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2015.

Hart is the owner and founder of a media production company called Laugh Out Loud. The company has amassed more than 1 billion views across different platforms.

He will now host Celebrity Prank Wars with his best friend Nick Cannon.

Celebrity Prank Wars will air on E! every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes