Charlie Puth Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Singer Charlie Puth confirmed the dates of his 2023 Asia tour titled The "Charlie" Live Experience on June 9, 2023. The singer took to social media to make the announcement for his first Asia tour since 2018. It will kick off on October 4, 2023, in Hong Kong and will conclude on October 21, 2023, in Seoul, with concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, and Tokyo. The tour will feature tracks from his new album <CHARLIE>.

Fans can check out the tickets as they go on sale in the next week, with different dates for every country. They will find additional information about the tour tickets on Live Nation and Ticketmaster's official websites. Fans can also check the Presale tickets to Charlie Puth's Singapore concert when they go on sale on June 14, 2023, followed by the sale of general tickets going live on June 15, 2023. The general tickets for the Jakarta concert will go on sale on June 16.

Charlie Puth Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Fans can access the pre-sale for Charlie Puth's concert in Hong Kong when they go live on June 26, 2023, between 2 pm and 11:59 pm local time. Citibank Hong Kong credit card holders can buy tickets via the exclusive pre-sale between June 27 and June 28, 2023.

Live Nation members can get tickets on June 29 from 10 am until 11:59 pm local time. For the presale access, fans can register at Livenation.hk. Live Nation also has a general sale that will begin at 10 am local time on June 30, 2023.

The tickets cost HKD 2687 and HKD 1887 for the VIP experience while other tickets cost HKD 1099 and HKD 799. In the VIP package that costs HKD 2687, fans will get a number of benefits including access to a pre-show performance, a moderate Q&A session with Puth, a VIP-exclusive merch pack, and an autographed commemorative VIP laminate.

Ticket holders will also get access to early entry and early access to merchandise shopping. They can get presale tickets by subscribing to Charlie Puth’s newsletter on his official website. Fans will then receive a presale code which they can use to purchase tickets before the official general sale. The presale dates might also change according to the country but fans can expect it before a day or two of the general sale.

They can join Live Nation as a member for free and access the Live Nation presale. The ticket prices may also differ according to the country and the category of the seats. Fans can check the official Live Nation website or the Ticketmaster website for ticket prices for each country.

Here are the dates and venues for Charlie Puth’s 2023 Asia tour.

October 4, 2023 – Asiaworld Expo Arena in Hong Kong

October 6, 2023 – Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

October 8, 2023 – Beach City International Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia

October 10, 2023 – Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

October 17, 2023 – Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

October 18, 2023 – Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

October 20, 2023 – KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea

October 21, 2023 – KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea

While the opening acts for the tour are not officially announced, some artists from his previous tour, Voicenotes Tour can be expected to perform. The singer had Hailee Steinfeld as the opening act for the North American leg of the tour. Since Hailee is Charlie Puth's friend and collaborator, fans can expect her to be a part of his Asia Tour as well.

The artist also had different opening acts for different cities in Asia during his 2018 tour. They included names like Gentle Bones in Singapore, Jai Waetford in Bangkok, Darren Espanto in Manila, and DNCE in Tokyo. These artists are also speculated to be the opening acts for the Asia tour.

However, as mentioned earlier, Charlie Puth is yet to announce the opening acts. Fans can stay tuned with the artist's social media or Live Nation for upcoming announcements.

