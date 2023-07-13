Chloe Bailey The In Pieces tour 2023: New dates, tickets, venues & all you need to know

Chloe Bailey has thrilled fans with the announcement of new dates for the highly successful The In Pieces Tour. After a wave of sold-out shows, Chloe has decided to extend the tour to even more cities across the country. Fans can expect her captivating performances and soulful vocals as she takes the stage once again.

The second leg of The In Pieces Tour will feature DJ Rosegold as the supporting act and will include major cities such as San Diego, Sacramento, Denver, Phoenix, and more.

Presale tickets for the tour are now available to buy, while the general public sale will go on sale on July 14 via her official website. For more information, fans can follow Chloe's Instagram handle to stay updated about the tour.

Chloe Bailey’s tour will begin in Sacramento and end in Fort Lauderdale

Chloe Bailey will kick off a month-long scheduled tour with her concert in Sacramento, which is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Fort Lauderdale concert on September 10.

August 20, 2023 – Sacramento, CA - Sol Blume

August 22, 2023 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

August 23, 2023 – Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

August 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

August 26, 2023 – Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

August 29, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

August 31, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

September 1, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

September 2, 2023 – Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

September 4, 2023 – Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 6, 2023 – Norfolk, VA - Norva Theater

September 7, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

September 9, 2023 – Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

September 10, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Chloe Bailey is an American singer-songwriter, who rose to fame on Youtube

Chloe Bailey is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She was born on July 1, 1998, in Atlanta, Georgia. Chloe first gained prominence as one-half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, alongside her sister Halle Bailey.

Chloe and her sister began their musical journey by posting cover songs on YouTube, which caught the attention of Beyoncé. They were subsequently signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment,

Chloe x Halle released their debut EP, titled Sugar Symphony, in 2016, followed by their critically acclaimed debut album, The Kids Are Alright, in 2018. The album received widespread praise for its soulful R&B sound and powerful vocals.

In addition to her work with Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey has also embarked on a solo career. In 2020, she released her first solo single, Have Mercy, which showcased her versatile singing abilities and confident stage presence. The song received positive reviews and demonstrated Chloe's growth as an individual artist.

Aside from music, Chloe Bailey has also pursued acting. She starred alongside her sister in the hit television series Grown-ish, a spin-off of the popular show Black-ish. Chloe's portrayal of the character Jazz Forster in the series further showcased her talent and versatility as an entertainer.

Chloe Bailey continues to captivate audiences with her soulful vocals, captivating performances, and undeniable talent. Her powerful voice, combined with her artistry and charisma, has earned her a dedicated fan base and positioned her as one of the rising stars in the music industry.

With her solo career on the rise, Chloe Bailey is poised to make even greater waves in the world of music and entertainment.

