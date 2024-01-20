Chopard L.U.C XP Urushi Reference Watch: More details explored

Chopard released a new timepiece from its L.U.C XP Urushi collection, themed on the Year of the Dragon for the lunar new year. This particular watch is themed on the Year of the Dragon, seamlessly touting the theme.

The Chinese New Year begins on February 10, and as per their astrological testament, this year is called the Year of the Dragon, which is the theme of this new timepiece from the brand. The Swiss brand Chopard showcased its authentic craftsmanship in this piece, framing the watch with 18K gold and leather straps.

To underscore the theme, the watch's dial is painted with the vibrant illustration of a dragon, a picturesque craft by the Japanese artist Minori Koizumi. The watch, crafted with bespoke craftsmanship, is priced at $27,700. However, the release date for this timepiece has not been revealed yet.

Chopard's new timepiece from the L.U.C XP lineup comes with Urushi lacquer

In 2013, the Swiss watchmaker launched the new lineup L.U.C XP, which is themed on the Year of the Snake. After 12 years, the brand launched another iteration of the watch, molded with Urushi lacquer.

Regarding this watch, the brand wrote:

"Entirely developed, produced, and assembled in the Chopard Fine Watchmaking workshops and a COSC-certified chronometer, the self-winding mechanical L.U.C 96.17-L movement beats to a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour (4Hz) and possesses a power reserve of approximately 65 hours thanks to Twin technology, a system invented by Chopard combining two coaxial barrels, a particularly remarkable technical achievement in view of the extreme slenderness of the movement at just 3.3 mm of thickness."

The tradition regarding the year of animals began with one of the ancient Chinese emperors, Huangdi, who used to conquer the neighboring animals, and each of these animals became the symbol of the year. This is how the Chinese tradition of the year began, and the brand paid tribute through its fresh watch.

The dial of this watch is made of 18K gold, while the background is painted dark. The spreading of gold flakes and the Urushi lacquer accentuate the bespoke craftsmanship of the brand, enhancing the luxe luster.

Japanese artist Minori Koizumi painted the design of the wooden dragon on the case using the Maki-e technique. The whole decoration has been completed with gold, Urushi lacquer, and the mother of pearl, underscoring Minori's authentic creativity with fine detailing. It took almost 20 hours to finish one piece.

The technical details of Chopard's L.U.C XP Urushi Collection

Regarding its specification, the brand stated:

"Greatly inspired by Chinese traditions, Chopard’s L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Dragon boasts a 39.5 mm ethical 18k rose gold case, while the in-house L.U.C 96.17-L caliber with micro-rotor ensures a slender profile of just 6.80mm can be maintained."

Chopard continued:

"It is a fusion of both technical savoir-faire and artistic flair delivered by Chopard Manufacture. Its dial is a piece of art, skilfully decorated with Urushi lacquer, gold powder, and mother-of-pearl inlays."

With 6.8 mm thickness, the brand crafts the watch dial with a 39.5 mm diameter rose gold case, handcrafted with Urushi lacquer. With an 18k gold pin buckle, the strap features alligator skin, exuding a matte finish. The watch infuses Twin technology, one of the innovative excellences of the Swiss watch brand, leading to a sixty-five-hour power supply.

The watch boasts 4 Hz frequency, 3.30 movement thickness, and 208 movement parts. With a limited piece of 88, the watch has the sapphire crystal, exuding a transparent case back.

The watch features a total of twenty-nine jewels, and this limited edition will be available at a price point of $27,700. The release date is not revealed yet.