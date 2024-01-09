Chris Tomlin Holy Forever World Tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Chris Tomlin Holy Forever World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024, to June 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as continental Europe. The tour will be the singer's first major tour in over a decade and will feature music from across his career.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Tulsa, Belfast, Rotterdam, and Dusseldorf, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on January 8, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from January 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via either individual venue sites or Spotify. There will also be an exclusive presale for church members.

General tickets for the tour will be available from January 22, 2024. Ticket prices have not been announced. Presales and tickets can be accessed via the official website of the singer.

Chris Tomlin Holy Forever World Tour 2024 dates

Chris Tomlin elaborated on his new tour in an exclusive statement to Billboard magazine on January 8, 2024, stating:

"I’ve never played in Hungary or Dusseldorf [Germany] — those [cities] near the end of that European run will be brand new for me. “There’s something about when I’ve played overseas, there’s something about the hunger to those audiences."

The singer continued:

"I remember a few places we played around the world, we played a two-hour set and they’re like, ‘Are you kidding me? That’s all you’re going to play?’ So, we played for another two hours. It’s exciting to be part of that. Music is global. The church is global."

The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Tomlin Holy Forever World Tour 2024 is given below:

April 18, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

April 19, 2024 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at GIANT Center

April 20, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena

April 24, 2024 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at Mabee Center

April 25, 2024 - St Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

April 27, 2024 - Kansas City, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena

May 1, 2024 - Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

May 2, 2024 - Everett, Washington State at Angel of the Winds Arena

May 3, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

May 9, 2024 - Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

May 10, 2024 - Anaheim, California at Honda Center

May 11, 2024 - Henderson, Nevada at Dollar Loan Center

May 26, 2024 - West Sussex, UK at Winston House at Big Church Day Out

May 27, 2024 - Belfast, United Kingdom at SSE Arena Belfast

May 28, 2024 - Rotterdam, Netherlands at Ahoy Arena

May 30, 2024 - Düsseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle at D.LIVE

June 1, 2024 - Szeged, Hungary at Hungary Szent Gellert Forom (Forum) Stadion at This Is The Day

More about Chris Tomlin and his music career

Chris Tomlin had his first major album success with his third studio album, Arriving, which was released on September 21, 2004. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer's success continued with his fourth studio album, See the Morning, which was released on September 26, 2006. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Never Lose Sight, the singer's eleventh studio album was released on October 21, 2016, and it became his last big record hit. On the Billboard 200 album chart, the gold-certified album peaked at number six.