Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry solo tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches has announced a new solo tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 4, 2023 to October 25, 2023 in venues across North America, UK and Europe. The tour will be the singer's first solo tour, which will preceede her own solo music to be released later.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, Zurich, Boston and more. The venue details were released via a post on Lauren's official Instagram page, stating that she was grateful for her years with Chrvches, and to her fans. She noted:

"Thank you for being kind to us and for giving me the opportunity to do this. The first headline shows are now announced and on sale at 10am local tomorrow in the US and Monday in Europe. I guess here we fuc***g go?!"

Tickets for the tour will be available from July 21, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website (https://laurenmayberry.co.uk/).

Lauren Mayberry building momentum for her solo music with tour

Lauren Mayberry has been working as the lead vocalist of Chrvches for more than 10 years, and now is moving towards new horizons. She mentioned in the tour announcement:

"For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES... But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own."

The dates and venues of the Lauren Mayberry's musical tour are listed below:

September 4, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

September 16, 2023 – New York City (Brooklyn), New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 18, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Brighton Music Hall

September 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Horseshoe Tavern

September 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lincoln Hall

September 23, 2023 – Urbana, Illinois at Pygmalion

September 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Neumos

September 26, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Mississippi Studios

September 28, 2023 – San Francisco, California at August Hall

September 29, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Troubadour

October 5, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at Oran Mor

October 6, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute 3

October 8, 2023 – Manchester, UK at Gorilla

October 9, 2023 – London, UK at Scala

October 11, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Oz

October 12, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Lido

October 13, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Strom

October 15, 2023 – Paris, France at La Maroquinerie

October 16, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Luxor

October 17, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at Rock Cafe

October 19, 2023 – Vienna, Austria at Flex

October 21, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Bogen F

October 22, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Magnolia

October 24, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at La Nau

October 25, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Sala Capernico

Tracing Lauren Mayberry and her music career

Lauren Mayberry was born on October 7, 1987 and began her music career at the age of 15. She started playing drums for various local bands, including Boyfriend/Girlfriend and Blue Sky Archives.

At the age of 23, Lauren Mayberry formed Chvrches alongside Iain Cook and Martin Doherty with the band. They released their debut studio album, The Bones of What You Believe, on September 23, 2013. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 5 on the Scottish album chart.

Lauren Mayberry, alongside her band, gained critical acclaim with their second studio album, Every Open Eye, which was released on September 25, 2015. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Scottish album chart.