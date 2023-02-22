Cigarettes After Sex Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Cigarettes After Sex, an American dream pop band from El Paso, Texas, have announced their 2023 North American tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 15, 2023 to September 15, 2023.

The band made the announcement through a tweet from their official Twitter handle, stating that they were excited for the upcoming tour.

General tickets are priced at $205 (plus processing fees) and will be made available from February 24, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Presale tickets will be available for purchase a day earlier, from February 23, 2023 at 10:00 am through 10:00 pm local time.

Cigarettes After Sex building on the success of their new single Pistol

On February 21, 2023, the band announced the new tour following the release of their newest single, Pistol, which has already garnered more than two million views since its release last year.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

August 15, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA

August 17, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

August 21, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Mission Ballroom

August 23, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Ogden Twilight

August 26, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Orpheum Theatre

August 31, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre

September 1, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 2, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 4, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at RBC Echo Beach

September 7, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

September 8, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 9, 2023 – Washington DC at The Anthem

September 11, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

September 12, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

September 15, 2023 – New York, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

Tracing Cigarettes After Sex's musical career

Cigarettes After Sex was formed in El Paso, Texas as a collaboration between Greg Gonzalez, Jacob Tomsky, and Randall Miller. Since their inception in 2008, the band has collaborated with other artists, such as Emily Davis.

In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Greg Gonzalez had the following to say about the interesting name of the band:

"It’s autobiographical. So, there was a girl I was dating and it was actually more like a friends-with-privileges thing, we were friends with benefits. She was the first girl I was really with that smoked after we were together, I just thought, just the name after we were, together, hooked up a few times."

The singer continued:

"I just felt like that name sort of just flashed in my mind. I just thought it sounded like something special, just you know, you’re together with somebody and the world sort of slows down and you’re sharing that little moment together."

Cigarettes after Sex released their first EP, I., to positive reviews on July 21, 2012, with it reaching the #2 spot in the UK album charts.

The band followed it up with their eponymously titled first album, Cigarettes After Sex, in 2017 to positive reviews, gaining a loyal following through online listener recommendations, which eventually led to the album receiving a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2022, the band released their second album, Cry.

