CinemaCon 2023: Complete schedule, tickets, what to expect, and more details

CinemaCon 2023, touted as the “largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world," will be held from Monday, April 24, to Thursday, April 27. PVR INOX MD-PVR founder Ajay Bijli will deliver the keynote address on International Day, along with Mark Viane of Paramount Pictures.

Unlike Comic-Con, CinemaCon 2023 isn’t an event open to all. Hence, tickets aren’t up for sale. The stakeholders associated with the movie industry, precisely theater owners and media, attend the much-awaited event annually.

CinemaCon 2023, slated to be held at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, will see several studios like Sony Pictures, Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Focus Features, and Universal, among many others, showcasing their upcoming offerings.

The upcoming event will pay tribute to ace filmmaker and guest of honor Martin Scorsese, who will also be a part of Legend of Cinema, a special sit-down conversation.

Sony to launch CinemaCon 2023, Paramount and Lionsgate to conclude it

On Monday, Sony will set CinemaCon 2023 in motion via its exclusive presentation of the forthcoming releases. To be held at The Colosseum—Casino Level, character posters of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be unveiled.

Set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023, Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the 2018 Academy Award winner Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Titles like Venom 3, Kraven the Hunter, Napoleon, the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, and Madame Web may also be given footage at CinemaCon 2023.

April 25 will see offerings by Warner Bros. Pictures

As per the official website, Warner Bros. Pictures will celebrate 100 years of "Movie Magic," with "a special presentation highlighting its upcoming release slate," to be organized from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The studio also plans to hold a special screening of The Flash from 4:45 pm to 7:15 pm. Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming film stars Ezra Miller as DC superhero Barry Allen in his first-ever standalone feature film.

Other films that may get a foothold are Blue Beetle, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Joker: Folie a Deux, The Batman Part II, Dune: Part Two, Barbie, Wonka, and the untitled Exorcist film, among others.

The Boogeyman will dominate Wednesday, April 26

On Wednesday, from 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM, Walt Disney Studios will screen The Boogeyman. Backed by 20th Century Studios, its film production arm, the supernatural horror film will hit cinema halls on June 2, 2023.

The CinemaCon 2023 schedule may also include The Little Mermaid, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Peter Pan and Wendy.

On the same day, Universal Pictures and Focus Features will own the stage for 2 hours and 15 minutes starting at 4 PM. Though no special screening is to be held, footage of films like Fast X, Oppenheimer, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Despicable Me 4, among others, may be shown.

From 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, a dinner party to celebrate Paramount-backed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been organized.

Last day: Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, and awards

While no Paramount screening is on the itinerary, it may throw up a surprise, as it did with Top Gun: Maverick. Over the span of almost two hours, Paramount may showcase footage of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the next PAW Patrol movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and the untitled Gladiator sequel, among many others.

This will be succeeded by Lionsgate’s Joy Ride screening from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM. The production giant may discuss its upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Expendables 4, Saw X, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, among others.

The event will conclude with CinemaCon's annual Big Screen Achievements Awards, including:

The NATO Spirit of the Industry Award: Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

The Star of the Year award: Zendaya.

The Comedy Ensemble Award: Cast of Joy Ride.

The CinemaCon Award of Excellence in Animation award: Chris Meledandri.

The Cinéma Vérité Award: Melissa McCarthy.

The Rising Stars of the Year award: Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

CinemaCon 2023 will be held from Monday, April 24, 2023, to Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Poll : 0 votes