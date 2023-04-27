Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra's 3 Met Gala looks

In Hollywood and Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has had an unparalleled career. Internationally, she has impressed people with her acting abilities through works like Quantico, Baywatch, and Isn't Romantic. However, in addition to her acting career, her extravagant sense of style has also caught the world's attention at several important events such as the Met Gala.

Priyanka made her first appearance at the famous Met Gala in 2017, and ever since then, she has made her appearance on the red carpet twice, each time evoking every year's theme.

Three Met Gala looks of Citadel actor Priyanka Chopra that wowed fans globally

1) Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala, Priyanka debuted her red carpet in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. The outfit had a long trial and received positive feedback from the majority of the fashion police. This Met Gala look by Priyanka Chopra is both edgy and refined, thanks to the low-cut neckline, puffed sleeves, and thigh-baring split.

Chopra, who won Miss World in 2000, made her outfit look simple, but the intricacies spelled the opposite. It took at least four people to carry the train, but that didn't shake her confidence.

2) Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2018

Chopra walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in a rich burgundy velvet gown with a gold beaded hood and understated Cartier jewelry to complement the evening's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Among the numerous crowns and crosses, the actress's diamond hood was a stunningly unique twist on the theme. The elaborate accessory is crafted with red Swarovski crystals and gold-colored beads.

Ralph Lauren posted an up-close photo of Chopra wearing their golden hoodie on Instagram alongside the caption,

"This custom piece took over 250 hours to hand bead."

The actress sported multicolored eye makeup that looked almost as blingy as her studded hood. Be sure to note her perfectly groomed, thick eyebrows and dramatic lash line.

Priyanka completed her look by wearing crimson lipstick to complement her "cardinal red" velvet outfit. Priyanka's mid-parted waves were captivating, and she did a fantastic job with that year's theme.

3) Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala 2019

born pink era @Bpinksyy Everytime I hear or read Met gala the first thing which comes to my mind is Priyanka Chopra's this look at met gala 2019 Everytime I hear or read Met gala the first thing which comes to my mind is Priyanka Chopra's this look at met gala 2019 😭 https://t.co/A7fl1OpXRE

For 2019's Met Gala had a Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, Priyanka made an appearance in a silver Dior gown that was made to order and received excellent marks for dramatic effect.

Chopra accessorized with silver shoes, Chopard multi-strand necklaces, and purple drop earrings. On the other hand, her stunning cage crown was the addition that got everyone talking. Nick Jonas, the actor's spouse, attended the event in a white Dior suit.

Her afro-curls, capped with a caged crown, were the theatrical makeup choice that stunned everyone. Priyanka Chopra's excellent makeup drew even more attention to her evening outfit, which was meant to incorporate colors from the palette of "irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration."

These are the top three Met Gala looks that PC donned with the utmost grace and style that was loved by her fans.

Poll : 0 votes