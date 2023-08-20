The murder-for-hire case of Clara Pantazes is slated to air on Oxygen's Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins in an all-new episode titled Deadly Business. The episode will air on the channel at 7 pm ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The official synopsis for the episode reveals further details:

"Dino and Clara Pantazes run a successful bail bond business and their 20-year marriage is seemingly perfect; when Clara is gunned down at home, however, detectives wonder if an angry client is to blame or if there is more to their fairy-tale story."

Clara Pantazes was reportedly found dead of three gunshot wounds in the garage of her family's Maryland house in March 2000. The scene made the incident seem like a burglary at first, until several revelations steered the case in a different direction.

A shocking confession came from a prostitute named Jermel Chamber, who named Clara's husband of nearly two decades, Dino Pantazes, as the mastermind of the crime. Dino reportedly hired Jermel to have Clara murdered because he feared she was going to divorce him, which would have cost him a lot.

Both Jermel and Dino were later given lengthy sentences and remain serving time in prison to date.

Clara Pantazes' shooting death: Three key details about the murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by her husband

1) Clara died of three gunshot wounds in her garage

According to reports, Clara Pantazes was reportedly shot by a stranger in her garage on the morning of March 30, 2000, before leaving for work at the bail bond company she operated with her husband of nearly two decades, Dino Pantazes. The couple also shared two children, Nike and Sotereas.

Dino was the first to arrive at the crime scene that afternoon and find Clara dead in a pool of her own blood. She died of three gunshot wounds to her arm, jaw, and temple and was reportedly shot at close range. Moreover, police initially believed the crime was a burglary gone wrong because several items, including the victim's wedding ring and her car, were missing.

2) A pr*stitute revealed a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by the victim's husband

Expand Tweet

While investigating Clara Pantazes' murder, police came across a pr*stitute named Jermel Chambers, who admitted that one of her regular clients, Steve, had contacted her about a murder in January of that year and offered $11,000 for it. A second pr*stitute, Mimi, backed Jermel's claim, alleging that a man named Steve had approached her with the same offer. They both identified Dino Pantazes as Steve from a photo line-up.

Jermel later made a shocking confession about the murder, claiming that Steve, aka Dino, picked her up in the morning on March 30 and drove her to his and Clara's house. He also gave the hired killer gloves and told her where to find the gun. Inside, Clara waited unsuspectingly in the garage when she was shot three times by Jermel. The latter then stole her belongings and fled the scene in her car.

3) Jermel Chambers pleaded guilty and testified against the mastermind

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins (Image via Prime Video)

Jermel, after confessing to the murder, pleaded guilty to murder and a weapons charge and also agreed to testify against Dino Pantazes at his trial. Prosecutors alleged that Clara Pantazes learned that Dino had been cheating on her and was considering divorce.

Clara's son, Sotereas, even told police that she confided in him about six months before the killing. They further believed that Dino feared losing a lot if Clara were to divorce him and had her killed instead.

Dino was later found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation to commit murder in December 2000 and was given two life sentences. His conviction was, however, overturned the following year. This led to a retrial in August 2002 and a second conviction.

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins will further delve into Clara Pantazes' murder this Sunday on Oxygen.