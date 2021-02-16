"Cleavage is allowed on Twitch": Twitch Streamer CodeMiko loses her clothes on livestream, panic ensues

Anyone who actively follows streamers knows who CodeMiko is. This female streamer usually broadcasts Rust and IRL activities on Twitch. She's known for streaming using a virtual avatar.

Every technical item, be it software or hardware, is bound to fail at some point in time. CodeMiko, unfortunately, experienced that on one of her latest livestreams. The glitch in the software caused CodeMiko to panic for a brief while but then she somehow went on to continue her stream.

CodeMiko loses her clothes on stream

CodeMiko, in her virtual avatar, was conducting some interviews on Twitch while streaming. Like all softwares, her software which was responsible for her virtual avatar, crashed. The message "clothes.exe has stopped working" flashed on the screen and CodeMiko promptly turned the camera away from her, in order to not show nudity on her stream.

Hey everyone!! We have a first jacuzzi tos friendly stream tomorow!! See you there at 1pm pst! — Miko (@thecodemiko) February 14, 2021

This incident happened twice on the stream. Every time it happened, CodeMiko went on to say that there was a bug in the software which made it crash. She also exclaimed that cleavage was allowed on Twitch.

I love that the water looks better than Cyberpunk 2077 — Vaughn Whiskey (@VaughnWhiskey) February 14, 2021

Although she hasn't received any strikes on Twitch yet, with regard to this stream, it brings up the issue which Janelle "Indiefoxx" Dagres had to face previously. The streamer was seen writing the names of her subscribers on her body. She did receive a small ban but it was reversed within a few hours because according to her and a part of the internet, her clothing wasn't inappropriate, and she was well within the TOS of Twitch.

Advertisement

can people buy digital bath water? — uG Ivy 🍥 (@ivyyVFX) February 14, 2021

The platform has some strict guidelines for streamers. Nudity isn't allowed on the platform whatsoever and a lot of streamers have faced bans for flouting these rules, accidentally or otherwise.

@ClixHimself bro good luck I hope everything comes to a good end knowing you everything will go as you want it and it will be ok love you bro be big #freeclix pic.twitter.com/74UlzAPO1k — Silver in Devour Future (@Akunnos) February 15, 2021

The recent individual to get banned for this rule is Cody "Clix" Conrod. The Fortnite pro accidentally shared a picture on stream, which, according to Twitch, violated the TOS of the platform. Although, there's a debate going on surrounding the issue, as a majority of the internet finds Clix to be innocent with regard to the matter and want his ban reversed. The tag #freeclix was trending on Twitter after the incident occured.