The collaboration between CLOT and Post Malone AUSTIN Tee has announced a special release. Since the time Post Malone announced his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying World Tour, fans have been eagerly anticipating every move.

Known for his unparalleled talent in the music industry, Post Malone has now joined hands with the fashion icon CLOT for an exclusive merchandise collaboration.

As the tour graces the lively streets of Hong Kong, these two giants are set to unveil the CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee to mark the occasion.

There's always excitement in the air when top-tier brands and celebrated artists collaborate. This release on September 24 promises to be no exception.

Exclusively available at JUICE, the much-anticipated tee is not just a piece of clothing but a symbol of the synergy between Post Malone's music and CLOT's fashion ethos.

CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee will be released on September 24

CLOT has consistently championed the blend of Eastern and Western cultural aesthetics in the world of fashion since its foundation.

Their partnerships with renowned celebrities and leading brands affirm their dedication to innovating streetwear and redefining contemporary fashion norms.

Adding to its charm are the bold “POST MALONE” and “AUSTIN” inscriptions. These elements emphasize the tee's association with the artist’s album and ensure it is instantly recognizable to fans and fashion aficionados alike.

Not to be missed is the subtle yet significant CLOT branding, emphasizing the collaboration's exclusivity. To top it off, a unique tag accompanies the tee, further enhancing its collector's value.

CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee is more than a fashion piece

CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee: Where to buy, release date and more details explored (Image via Instagram/@clot)

The CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee represents more than just a fashion piece. It symbolizes the confluence of music and style, portraying the collaborative spirit of two legends from their respective realms.

It's an essential acquisition, whether it is for an ardent Post Malone enthusiast, a steadfast CLOT supporter, or simply someone who values premium merchandise.

The CLOT Legacy

CLOT, from the beginning, has been combining Eastern and Western cultures through fashion. Their collaborations with A-list celebrities and brands like Converse have pushed the boundaries of streetwear and mainstream fashion.

Post Malone’s AUSTIN Inspiration

The AUSTIN Tee pays homage to Post Malone’s fifth studio album, aptly named AUSTIN. This album, like his previous ones, showcases the artist’s unique ability to blend genres, creating soulful melodies that connect with fans across the world.

The intricate dance between fashion and music has always been a testament to their intertwined destinies. The CLOT x Post Malone AUSTIN Tee perfectly captures this harmony, fusing the musical vibes of Post Malone with the design ability of CLOT.

With its refreshing theme and design, this tee is destined to be a sought-after gem among music and fashion enthusiasts. Also, this exceptional fusion of creativity and elegance is a must-have for every fashion lover.