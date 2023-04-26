Coachella 2023 : 5 best-dressed celebrities 

Coachella, one of the world's biggest music festivals, features well-known and up-and-coming musicians. Every year, as the festival approaches, celebrities project their individual senses of fashion at the event. For example, in 2022, Sydney Sweeney wore a broderie-anglaise set, while Rihanna went sporty for her 2018 Coachella look, wearing a pair of combat trousers and a pink bodysuit.

The 22nd annual Coachella Music and Art Festival took place this year at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Performers like Becky G, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and Camella Cabello brought out their best styles to add to the glitter and the glamour of the event.

Coachella 2023 had a mix of contemporary and experimental styles

1) Paris Jackson

The Lighthouse singer looked fantastic on April 14 at the Celsius Oasis Vibe House party, as a part of the 2023 Coachella festival. Jackson looked chic in a Celine skirt with a snakeskin pattern, and a cream shirt with a corset bodice. She paired it up with oversized brown boots, a brown shawl, and a pair of sunglasses in the same shade of brown as the scarf.

The Space Between Us actress amped up her look by matching her blush to her lip color and carried off a terracotta-ish look at the event.

2) Alessandra Ambrosio

linda @itgirlenergy Loving Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella her looks are so fun Loving Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella her looks are so fun https://t.co/4ypi8sI4Vw

For Coachella 2023, Alessandra Ambrosio donned a pair of flared pants in a burnt orange color with mirrored embellishments and cutouts, evoking the style of the 1970s. The star also sported a lovely bell-bottomed skirt and a cream-colored lace shirt with long sleeves and apple green embroidery. She also wore a pair of black combat boots that reached just below his knees. The shoes are crafted with black leather uppers, a thick rubber sole, and a dented platform.

Ambrosio put the rest of her long hair into a high, half-updo and highlighted it pink throughout. She finished the look with a dazzling neon yellow manicure. She also donned a pair of enormous red sunglasses, with the strands of her hair gracing her face.

3) Lori Harvey

A refined style was something that Lori Harvey projected at the 2023 Revolve Festival. Harvey attended the Saturday night event in Thermal, California, dressed in a knit cream midi dress. The sleeveless gown was paneled with ribbed trim to create a keyhole opening, featuring cutouts at the sides, and an asymmetrical slit at the hem.

Harvey accessorized her outfit with a thin gold body chain, a gold hand ring, a black leather shoulder bag, black sunglasses, and ridged gold metal earrings.

4) Camila Cabello

At Coachella 2023, Camila Cabello wore a crop top made of light champagne satin, featuring a keyhole cutout, laced corset bodice, and mesh bust lining. The outfit was tied up with a pair of blue wide-legged pants featuring cargo pockets. A gold ring, a Chanel pearl necklace with stacked pearls, and a necklace with charms spelling out 'Camila' were the other pieces of jewelry that the former member of Fifth Harmony chose to accessorize her look with.

Cabello also donned white lace-up shoes with large platform bottoms made of cream rubber. The versatile pair, which is analogous to new spring styles from Superga, All Saints, and Soludos, came in handy for the outdoor event.

5) Blackpink

On April 15, 2023, members of Blackpink, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie, performed on the Coachella Stage. Lisa wore a long-sleeved shirt with solid shoulders and glittering sleeves, paired with lace-up micro shorts with a pink caplet connected to the back of the garment. Rosé wore a black belted romper with lace trimming, which was a slight departure from the aesthetic of the group as a whole.

The group, as a whole, also donned black and silver outfits at the festival. Each ensemble featured sheer capes, micro shorts, and a variety of other embellishments. Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa wore crop tops with long sleeves, featuring motifs with silver and floral patterns. Rosé went for a grungy yet high-shine appearance by donning a cropped black tank top that included cutouts and shimmering crystal trim.

A pair of combat boots with chic lace-up designs, glossy black leather uppers, and high platform soles complemented the majority of their outfits. Furthermore, Jennie wore thigh-high leather boots, and Lisa went for western-style cowboy boots made of black leather.

While many stars like Björk, Calvin Harris, and Idris Elba showed up with their best foot forward, these are the top five best-dressed celebrities for this year's Coachella.

Poll : 0 votes