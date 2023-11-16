Cobra Kai Season 6 cast announcement: When can fans expect it to take place?

The brilliant spinoff to Karate Kid, which has kept fans on the edge of their seats for years now, Cobra Kai season 6 is all set to return as the final season on Netflix, as confirmed by the streaming giants some time back. The Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg show will likely return by the end of 2024.

With the fifth season of Cobra Kai concluding last year, production was already supposed to be underway by May 2023. But the SAG-AFTRA strike combined with the WGA strike paused production long enough for the show to be delayed significantly. As per new reports, Cobra Kai season 6 aims to start filming by January 2024, which could mean a release window of September to December 2024, or even early 2025.

As for the cast of Cobra Kai season 6, William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) will surely return with the entire set of the main cast members like Xolo Maridueña (Miguel), Tanner Buchanan (Robby), Peyton List (Tory), Mary Mouser (Sam), among others. But the cast announcement is officially not here yet.

Considering the release date and filming of the sixth and final season, fans can expect a complete cast announcement by the first three months of 2024.

Thankfully, some cast announcements are already here.

Cobra Kai season 6: Which cast members have been confirmed?

Without an official announcement, none of the cast members are confirmed yet, but fans of the show already can figure out that both Zabka and Macchio will return with their band of students and family members, which includes Yuji Okumoto (Chozen) and Martin Kove (John Kreese). There is also reason to believe that Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver) will also make at least an appearance in the final season.

Moreover, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien are also expected to feature in the last season of Cobra Kai.

As per reports, one of the new cast members to be added to the roaster is actor C.S. Lee, best known for Quantum Leap. If early reports are to be believed, Lee will take on the role of Master Kim Sun-Yung, a character who previously appeared in flashbacks in The Karate Kid (played by Jun Chong). Kim Sun-Yung's appearance will perfectly round up the story of Cobra Kai by bringing in another legacy character.

It is still unclear in what capacity Kim Sun-Yung would be used in the show.

Speaking about the new character and arcs in the next season of the show, actress Alicia Hannah-Kim said:

"Hopefully, we will continue what we've started in season 5 on Cobra Kai… I think they've opened a pandora's box with Kim Da-Eun and Master Kim Sun-Young....It really brought a darker element to this season and I'm curious what could happen now that Cobra Kai is ostensibly defeated. I do know Kim is hellbent on global domination for her family's legacy, so there's a lot yet to explore."

With plenty of possibilities, Cobra Kai season 6 is all set to surprise and amaze fans. Sadly, there are hardly enough details at the moment available.

But with both strikes resolved and Hollywood very much back on track, it will not be long before Cobra Kai season 6 shells out a lot more details for the fans.