Cocaine Bear: How much box office money did the Elizabeth Banks film make over the February 27 weekend?

Cocaine Bear, helmed by multiple award-nominated director and actor Elizabeth Banks, is putting the box office in a daze. Though the comedy horror garnered mixed reviews from critics, the earnings are more than just good.

Over its debut weekend, the fresh launch managed to gross $28.4 million across the world, inching closer to its break-even point at a faster speed than expected and is right now standing at the next best position after Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, have bankrolled the movie via their Brownstone Productions banner. Lord Miller Productions and Jurassic Party Productions round up the team of producers of Cocaine Bear.

Jimmy Warden has written the screenplay for the film, which hit theaters this Friday, February 24, 2023. It is Elizabeth Banks’ third full-length feature film directorial after Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Charlie's Angels (2019).

Cocaine Bear made on a budget of $30–35 million, is already on its course to make a profit

Cocaine Bear was released in 3,534 cinema halls in North America and the combined earnings from the US and Canada stood at $23.1 million on Sunday, February 26, 2023. From the other markets, the 95-minute-long film pocketed a good $5.3 million, taking the worldwide toll to an impressive $28.4 million, reports said.

If the movie stays up to speed, it will soon reach its breakeven point. The film was reportedly made on an estimated budget of $30–35 million and stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hivju, Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta (in one of his final film outings), among others.

The synopsis reads:

“Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

Analyzing the reasons behind Cocaine Bear’s stunning performance, Universal’s president of domestic distribution Jim Orr said:

“It’s an outrageous comedy that absolutely delivers on its premise. People were ready to see something over the top.”

Meanwhile, David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, a movie consulting organization, pointed out:

“Audiences tend to be tough after being grossed out…Horror comedies benefit from the outrageous, and this story of an accidentally cocaine-crazed bear is wacko.”

Reports mention that much of its production cost was delegated for the extensive CGI work that was needed to create the titular character.

Wētā FX, a New Zealand-based digital visual effects company, was given the duty of CGI and special effects. Established in 1993, the private entity was founded by the Lord of the Rings trio of Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk.

How much have Ant-Man 3 and Jesus Revolution collected till now?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Ant-Man 3, released on February 17, 2023, has collected $363.6 million till now. Made on a budget of $200 million, the superhero flick is currently the third-highest grosser of the year.

However, it received mixed reviews from critics.

Jesus Revolution, on the other hand, earned an unanticipated $15.5 million on its opening weekend. Released alongside Cocaine Bear, the Christian drama film got an opening in 2,475 theaters.

Directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the religious movie was bankrolled by Kingdom Story Company and distributed by Lionsgate.

All three films are currently running in theaters.

