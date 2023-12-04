Cold Justice on Oxygen: What happened to Danyese LaClair?

The disappearance and murder of Danyese LaClair, a Burton resident and employee at the McLaren Regional Medical Center, is a case that continues to puzzle detectives to date. On April 24, 2000, Danyese LaClair's car was found abandoned at a post office parking lot, and a couple of hours later, her scantily clad body was discovered in an open field with a fatal shot in the head.

The circumstances and the motives behind the murder are yet to be determined as the suspects so far have been cleared, while all leads have been allegedly pursued to no ends.

Episode 5 of Cold Justice Season 7, titled Deadly Abduction, covers Danyese LaClair's murder. Here is its synopsis:

"In 2000, a young mother was abducted from a parking lot and executed in a nearby field. Was it a random predator or did it have anything to do with her secret affair? State-of-the-art DNA testing may provide the answer."

Deadly Abduction re-airs on December 4, 2023, at 11 p.m. EST, exclusively on Oxygen.

What happened to Danyese LaClair? Details explored

Who was Danyese LaClair?

Danyese Michelle Parrish LaClair was born to Bruce and Dianne Dziuba Parrish on September 7, 1967 at Covington, Kenton County, Kentucky. Danyese LaClair had three other siblings - Christopher, James and Robert.

Danyese met Daniel Christopher LaClair through friends in the 1980s. Both studied at the Flint Northern High School and grew up in the same neighborhood of Mott Park.

The couple eventually got married on Valentine's Day of 1996. The marriage took place as part of a Detroit radio station promotion along with a hundred other couples, according to Flint Journal files. The LaClairs had two children together - Daniel Christopher and Mary Louise.

Danyese worked as a clerk at McLaren Regional Medical Center. She was known to be family-oriented and helpful. She lived with Daniel in the Grand Blanc Township with their 11-year-old boy and three-year-old girl. Danyese drove a red 1989 Chevy Cavalier to work and back.

The investigations into Danyese's disappearance later revealed her marriage to have been on difficult terms as she was having an affair with a colleague.

How did Danyese LaClair disappear?

Danyese usually used to get off her shift around 11 p.m. from the McLaren Regional Medical Center and head home. At 11:38 p.m. on April 23, 2000, Danyese took a detour to drop off some Easter postcards at the Burton post office. However, this was allegedly the last place Danyese visited before her disappearance.

A still of Danyese's car on the morning of her disappearance (Image via Burton Police Department)

Danyese's 1989 Chevy Cavalier was found in the post office parking lot around midnight of April 24, 2023, in an unusual state - the door was left open wide, the window on the driver's side rolled down, the signal for a right turn blinking till the car and the headlights on was towed away early in the morning. The Burton post office was across the street from the police station.

The officers from the Burton Police Department, along with Daniel and Burton Detective Don Schreiber, reached the parking lot at 5 a.m., hoping to uncover details related to her disappearance.

At 11:30 a.m., an employee at a Center Road doctor's office half a mile away spotted a pile of clothes lying on an empty field 20 feet away from the office building. Along with the pile of clothes, Danyese's body was also recovered, scantily clad in her trench coat and her underwear.

Danyese's phone was left attached to the cigarette lighter in the car, and her purse has never been recovered since.

What had happened to Danyese LaClair?

As police reports suggest, Danyese had been shot point-blank with a nine-millimeter Luger in the left side of her head. According to MLive, the nine-millimeter Luger shell casing was found at the crime scene, along with a man’s gold ring found next to the body on the grass.

The gold ring found at the crime scene (Image via Burton Police Department)

As reported by Oxygen and reviewed by forensic pathologist Dr. Kathryn Pinneri, there were no signs of s*xual assault as the r*pe kit returned with an inconclusive result. There had allegedly been no signs of force used on her, as her fingernails were intact. However, fibers found on her clothing suggested consensual s*xual interaction.

The DNA collected from the gold ring had been sent for examination. The findings linked the DNA sample to an unknown contributor.

The Danyese LaClair disappearance and murder case remains unsolved to this date, with no prime suspects or leading motives made public yet.