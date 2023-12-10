Concepts x Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of a holiday special collaboration with Kith in November this year, Birkenstock created another joint collection with Concepts. They have offered an enticing redesign to the former’s Arizona Sandal. The duo has created four stylish and everyday wear iterations of the widely acclaimed Arizona Sandal, dubbed “Hyper Pink,” “Hyper “Mauve,” “Lime Green,” and “Faded Orange.”

The Concepts x Arizona Sandal assortment is currently available for purchase, as they were launched on December 7, 2023. They are being sold by Birkenstock’s Miami store as well as by Concepts website and retail locations (from December 8 onwards). They are marked with a selling price label of $270 for each pair.

Concepts x Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Collection offered four amazing colorways

The collaborative collection offered four colorways (Image via Concepts)

Boston sneaker company Concepts has marked ten years of collaboration with iconic German sandal manufacturer Birkenstock with an exclusive launch.

This year marks an important occasion in the existence of the footwear line as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their famous Arizona sandal. In honor of this historic occasion, Concepts and Birkenstock have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind collection that combines elements of the Art Deco style with the vibrant Miami culture.

The press release of the latest collaboration launch underlines the beginnings and popularity of Art Deco style on Concepts official web page in the following manner:

“First introduced at the 1925 World's Fair in Paris, Art Deco was a prominent style in architecture, fashion, music, and art in 1920s Europe and America. It captured the spirit of the time - fast cars, modern homes, jazz music, and dance clubs. Miami Beach's Art Deco Historic District is one of America's notable examples of this style at work. The district is characterized by curved architecture, bright colors, and lively nightlife.”

A dash of enthusiasm, as well as inventiveness, are added to the original Birkenstock Arizona shape in this collection, which redefines the silhouette.

A lively testament to the dedication of both businesses to excellence and creativity, the Concepts x Arizona Sandal Range is a bright and colorful collection. Long-haired cowhide is used in the construction of the Arizona model, which is included in this collection.

The entire line can be purchased in four eye-catching colors: Hyper Pink, Hyper Mauve, Lime Green, and Faded Orange.

In each colorway, the core concept of Miami's Art Deco district, which is well-known for its dramatic construction and energetic atmosphere, is beautifully captured. The premiere of the collection coincides well with Art Basel in Miami, which lends an artistic touch to the joyful atmosphere.

The Chief Executive Officer of Concepts, Tarek Hassan, asserted that,

“Concepts has a rich history in Miami product storytelling. We found that art, design, and fashion share parallels with the times of Art Deco, and now, we are thrilled to partner with Birkenstock on a capsule around this week’s moment in Miami.”

Don’t miss out on your favorite colorway of the newly released Concepts x Arizona Sandal lineup. Those interested in learning more about the future releases of the footwear brand are advised to stay in touch with its official website.

Besides the aforementioned collaboration, Birkenstock also partnered with Kith to launch their holiday special Braided London collection. The former's mule design received a unique braided makeover in this partnership. The duo created three colorways for the mule.